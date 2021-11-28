FCS Playoffs :FAMU-SLU Halftime Report

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Florida A&M-Southeastern Louisiana Halftime Report

    The Florida A&M versus Southeastern Louisiana halftime report from the first round of the FCS Playoffs in Hammond, LA.
    Author:

    The Florida A&M versus Southeastern Louisiana halftime report from the first round of the FCS Playoffs in Hammond, LA.

    Florida A&M has not been able keep a drive going most of the first half.  The SLU offense has been having their way with the fourth-ranked Ratters' defense.  Cole Kelley is running the SLU offense with controlled and well balanced offensive attack.  

    Besides FAMU being able to stop the Lions deep in their territory on a few plays, it's been a lopsided game.  

    The SLU kicker could not connect on a field-goal attempt.  Also, DB Collier was able to pick-off Kelley, but the Rattlers' defense has not been able to generate much of a pass rush on Kelley to affect his passes.

    McKay is not steady in the pocket for FAMU.  

    Kelley is running the SLU offense with the efficiency of an Aaron Rodgers.  Receivers are wide open and the Rattlers' secondary are exhausted chasing receivers on the crossing routes. 

    Read More

    21-yard field goal.     

    13 plays, 89 yards, 2:27 consumed off the clock on the field goal score to end the first half.  

    HALFTIME SCORE: SLU 24, FAMU 0

     

    NOTES

    • Florida A&M outgained by SLU by 341 yards to 98 yards.
    • 19 first down for SLU to 6 by Florida A&M
    • SLU 7-11 on third-down conversions;  FAMU 2 of 7
    • SLU 2-2 on fourth-down conversions
    • Fake field goal by SLU resulted in a touchdown.

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    SLU

    • Cole Kelley:  24-34, 245 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT
    • Jones: 6 CAR, 36 YDS
    • Givan: 6 rec., 74 yards, 1 TD
    • Jones: 3 rece, 34 yard

    FAMU

    • McKay: 7-18, 58 YDS, 1 INT
    • Bonnett: 6 car, 25 yards
    • Bell: 8 tackles
    • Morgan: 6 tackles

    famuslu
    Florida A&M University

    FCS Playoffs :FAMU-SLU Halftime Report

    37 seconds ago
    The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
    SWAC

    48th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Report

    2 hours ago
    Prairie View
    SWAC

    Prairie View Losing to Mississippi Valley at Halftime

    4 hours ago
    Kenny Times
    Southern University

    Southern University's 'First Bayou Classic Win in 1979' with MVP Kenny 'The Body Snatcher' Times

    9 hours ago
    Bayou Classic
    SWAC

    The 48th Annual Bayou Classic: Events, Notes, and Facts

    10 hours ago
    FEweNtKWUAYOO1y
    Florida A&M University

    Florida A&M Prepared to Battle Huge Odds Versus SLU

    13 hours ago
    Kortne Gosha
    Florida A&M University

    FAMU VP & Athletic Director Kortne Gosha is Drawing Interest from FIU, Per Report

    Nov 25, 2021
    FE6pkPCVkAAoJFj
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Teams - 2021 Postseason Edition, No. 1

    Nov 24, 2021