FCS Playoffs :FAMU-SLU Halftime Report

The Florida A&M versus Southeastern Louisiana halftime report from the first round of the FCS Playoffs in Hammond, LA.

Florida A&M has not been able keep a drive going most of the first half. The SLU offense has been having their way with the fourth-ranked Ratters' defense. Cole Kelley is running the SLU offense with controlled and well balanced offensive attack.

Besides FAMU being able to stop the Lions deep in their territory on a few plays, it's been a lopsided game.

The SLU kicker could not connect on a field-goal attempt. Also, DB Collier was able to pick-off Kelley, but the Rattlers' defense has not been able to generate much of a pass rush on Kelley to affect his passes.

McKay is not steady in the pocket for FAMU.

Kelley is running the SLU offense with the efficiency of an Aaron Rodgers. Receivers are wide open and the Rattlers' secondary are exhausted chasing receivers on the crossing routes.

21-yard field goal.

13 plays, 89 yards, 2:27 consumed off the clock on the field goal score to end the first half.

HALFTIME SCORE: SLU 24, FAMU 0

NOTES

Florida A&M outgained by SLU by 341 yards to 98 yards.

19 first down for SLU to 6 by Florida A&M

SLU 7-11 on third-down conversions; FAMU 2 of 7

SLU 2-2 on fourth-down conversions

Fake field goal by SLU resulted in a touchdown.

STANDOUT PLAYERS

SLU

Cole Kelley: 24-34, 245 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT

24-34, 245 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT Jones: 6 CAR, 36 YDS

6 CAR, 36 YDS Givan: 6 rec., 74 yards, 1 TD

Jones: 3 rece, 34 yard

FAMU