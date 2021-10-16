Jackson State-Alabama State Halftime Report - Week 7
Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets for a SWAC Homecoming affair in Jackson, Mississippi.
Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets for a SWAC Homecoming affair in Jackson, Mississippi.
Alabama State's defense appeared shaky allowing Jackson State's opening drive to look easy. Shedeur Sanders located WR Corbin in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown strike.
The Hornets continued to pressure the Tigers offensive line for a pair of sacks on Sanders and a number of QB hurries.
Crawley led the Hornets on a 5 play, 63 yard touchdown drive in 2:01 minutes to even the score at 7-7.
JSU could not move the football and the score at halftime is 7-7.
ASU 1st Drive
3-and-out; a false start penalty contributed.
JSU 1st Drive
- Start at mid-field
- Shedeur Sanders escaped a pass rusher to find Corbin for a 21-yard touchdown completion.
- Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 3:35
SCORE: JSU 7, ASU 0; 10:31 in 1st quarter.
ASU 2nd Drive
3-and-out; Pressure from JSU defense on a blitz.
JSU 2nd Drive
3-and-out; Sanders sacked on 3rd down.
ASU 3rd Drive
- Missed open receivers twice.
- 6 plays, 14 yards. Drive stalled.
JSU 3rd Drive
- Marshall churning up yards on the ground.
- Drive stalled.
- Jackson State's offensive line is allowing penetration from the Hornets' defense.
- Sanders is not looking comfortable as he did on the first possession.
ASU 4th Drive
- 3 plays, 12 yards
END OF 1st QUARTER
Jackson State 7, Alabama State 0
ASU 4th Drive (cont'd)
- Moved into JSU territory
- 9 plays, 29 yards. Punt to Jackson State.
JSU 4th Drive
- 3-and-out
- Punt to the ASU
ASU 5th Drive
- Crawley, Myles pass complete to Hixon, Jeremiah for 17 yards to the JSU0, 1ST DOWN ALST, TOUCHDOWN. (Hanson, Hunter kick attempt good.)
- ALABAMA STATE drive 5 plays, 63 yards, 2:01
TOUCHDOWN
JSU 7, ASU 7
JSU fumbles the kickoff return on 43-yard line.
ASU 6th Drive
- 3-and-out by the Hornets
JSU 5th Drive
3-and-out
ASU 7th Drive
Time expires
HALFTIME SCORE
Jackson State 7, Alabama State 7
STANDOUT PLAYERS - FIRST HALF
ASU
- Myles Crawley: 7/17 completions, 102 yards, 1 TD, 111.0 quarterback rating
- E. Gray: 10 rushes, 23 yards
- K. Jones: 4 receptions, 72 yards
- J. Hixon: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD
JSU
- Sanders: 6/12, 61 yards, 1 TD, 120.2 quarterback ratings
- Corbin: 3 receptions, 53 yards, 1 TD
- Marshall: 12 rushes, 46 yards