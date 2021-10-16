    • October 16, 2021
    Jackson State-Alabama State Halftime Report - Week 7

    Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets for a SWAC Homecoming affair in Jackson, Mississippi.
    Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets for a SWAC Homecoming affair in Jackson, Mississippi.

    Alabama State's defense appeared shaky allowing Jackson State's opening drive to look easy.  Shedeur Sanders located WR Corbin in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown strike.

    The Hornets continued to pressure the Tigers offensive line for a pair of sacks on Sanders and a number of QB hurries.  

    Crawley led the Hornets on a 5 play, 63 yard touchdown drive in 2:01 minutes to even the score at 7-7.

    JSU could not move the football and the score at halftime is 7-7.

    ASU 1st Drive

    3-and-out;  a false start penalty contributed.

    Shedeur Sanders to Corbin III for 21-yard touchdown versus Alabama State.

    JSU 1st Drive

    • Start at mid-field
    • Shedeur Sanders escaped a pass rusher to find Corbin for a 21-yard touchdown completion.
    • Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 3:35

    SCORE:  JSU 7, ASU 0; 10:31 in 1st quarter.

    ASU 2nd Drive

    3-and-out;  Pressure from JSU defense on a blitz.

    Shedeur Sanders

    JSU 2nd Drive

    3-and-out;  Sanders sacked on 3rd down.

    ASU 3rd Drive

    • Missed open receivers twice.
    • 6 plays, 14 yards.  Drive stalled.

    JSU 3rd Drive

    • Marshall churning up yards on the ground.
    • Drive stalled.
    • Jackson State's offensive line is allowing penetration from the Hornets' defense.
    • Sanders is not looking comfortable as he did on the first possession.

    ASU 4th Drive

    • 3 plays, 12 yards

    END OF 1st QUARTER

    Deion Sanders on Quakillac Scooter

    Jackson State 7, Alabama State 0

    Ashampoo_Snap_2021.10.16_14h54m13s_009_

    ASU 4th Drive (cont'd)

    • Moved into JSU territory
    • 9 plays, 29 yards.  Punt to Jackson State.

    JSU 4th Drive

    • 3-and-out
    • Punt to the ASU
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 151330

    ASU 5th Drive

    • Crawley, Myles pass complete to Hixon, Jeremiah for 17 yards to the JSU0, 1ST DOWN ALST, TOUCHDOWN. (Hanson, Hunter kick attempt good.)
    • ALABAMA STATE drive 5 plays, 63 yards, 2:01
    Screenshot 2021-10-16 151316

    TOUCHDOWN

    JSU 7, ASU 7

    JSU fumbles the kickoff return on 43-yard line.

    ASU 6th Drive

    • 3-and-out by the Hornets

    JSU 5th Drive

    3-and-out

    ASU 7th Drive

    Time expires

    Screenshot 2021-10-16 153942

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Jackson State 7, Alabama State 7

    Impact Players

    STANDOUT PLAYERS - FIRST HALF

    ASU

    • Myles Crawley: 7/17 completions, 102 yards, 1 TD, 111.0 quarterback rating
    • E. Gray: 10 rushes, 23 yards
    • K. Jones: 4 receptions, 72 yards
    • J. Hixon: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD

    JSU

    • Sanders:  6/12, 61 yards, 1 TD, 120.2 quarterback ratings
    • Corbin: 3 receptions, 53 yards, 1 TD
    • Marshall: 12 rushes, 46 yards

    Shedeur Sanders vs ASU
