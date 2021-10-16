Jackson State-Alabama State Halftime Report | Week 7

Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets for a SWAC Homecoming affair in Jackson, Mississippi.

Alabama State's defense appeared shaky allowing Jackson State's opening drive to look easy. Shedeur Sanders located WR Corbin in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown strike.

The Hornets continued to pressure the Tigers offensive line for a pair of sacks on Sanders and a number of QB hurries.

Crawley led the Hornets on a 5 play, 63 yard touchdown drive in 2:01 minutes to even the score at 7-7.

JSU could not move the football and the score at halftime is 7-7.

ASU 1st Drive

3-and-out; a false start penalty contributed.

Oct. 16, 2021; Shedeur Sanders to Corbin III for 21-yard touchdown versus Alabama State.

JSU 1st Drive

Start at mid-field

Shedeur Sanders escaped a pass rusher to find Corbin for a 21-yard touchdown completion.

Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 3:35

SCORE: JSU 7, ASU 0; 10:31 in 1st quarter.

ASU 2nd Drive

3-and-out; Pressure from JSU defense on a blitz.

Oct. 16, 2021; Shedeur Sanders

JSU 2nd Drive

3-and-out; Sanders sacked on 3rd down.

ASU 3rd Drive

Missed open receivers twice.

6 plays, 14 yards. Drive stalled.

JSU 3rd Drive

Marshall churning up yards on the ground.

Drive stalled.

Jackson State's offensive line is allowing penetration from the Hornets' defense.

Sanders is not looking comfortable as he did on the first possession.

ASU 4th Drive

3 plays, 12 yards

END OF 1st QUARTER

Deion Sanders on Quakillac Scooter

Jackson State 7, Alabama State 0

ASU 4th Drive (cont'd)

Moved into JSU territory

9 plays, 29 yards. Punt to Jackson State.

JSU 4th Drive

3-and-out

Punt to the ASU

ASU 5th Drive

Crawley, Myles pass complete to Hixon, Jeremiah for 17 yards to the JSU0, 1ST DOWN ALST, TOUCHDOWN. (Hanson, Hunter kick attempt good.)

ALABAMA STATE drive 5 plays, 63 yards, 2:01

TOUCHDOWN

JSU 7, ASU 7

JSU fumbles the kickoff return on 43-yard line.

ASU 6th Drive

3-and-out by the Hornets

JSU 5th Drive

3-and-out

ASU 7th Drive

Time expires

HALFTIME SCORE

Jackson State 7, Alabama State 7

STANDOUT PLAYERS - FIRST HALF

ASU

Myles Crawley: 7/17 completions, 102 yards, 1 TD, 111.0 quarterback rating

E. Gray: 10 rushes, 23 yards

K. Jones: 4 receptions, 72 yards

J. Hixon: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 1 TD

JSU