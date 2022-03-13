Jackson State Cruises Over Alabama State to Win SWAC Basketball Tournament Women's Championship

Jackson State Lady Tigers cruised to win the 2022 Cricket SWAC Basketball Tournament Women's Championship over Alabama State 101-80. Junior forward Miya Crump led all-scorers with 22 points, five steals, and three rebounds.

"I am just extremely excited. For the way our players play today. I thought they came out from the jump and never looked back. We did not take Alabama State for granted, we knew that they were going to come out and play extremely hard, physical and aggressive. And I'm just thankful that my players were able to play through contact, be strong, be resilient, and just play together," Coach Tomekia Reed noted.

SWAC Player of the Year Williams-Holliday had early foul trouble, but her length and defensive skills helped limit the Lady Hornets to 48% shooting in the contest. Williams-Holliday added 14 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal with only 21 minutes on the floor. Rogan recorded 17 points and assists, while Luckett and Sims notched 11 points.

Jackson State Head Coach Tomekia Reed; Credit: SWAC

Head coach Tomekia Reed and her Champions Tigers earned their second-consecutive SWAC Tournament Championship and a berth to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Jackson State faced Baylor in the opening round. After the defeat, Reed focused the offseason on preparing her team to be better equipped should they compete against another Division 1 program this season.

The Lady Hornets finished the season at 15-15 (12-7 SWAC). ASU's leading scorers were Ayana Emmanuel with 26 points and Jayla Crawford's 22 points in what could be their final game at Alabama State. Coach Freeman-Jackson said the two have another season of eligibility and would love to have them return.

"Everybody knows these some offensive machines. They do a great job for us since they've been here. They've been starters ever since they freshman year... as far as coming back they got another year of eligibility they mean the world to me and I know they're not gonna leave us, they gotta figure out a way I'll make sure that they win a championship," Coach Freeman-Jackson said about Emmanuel and Crawford.

Jackson State will wait for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to announce their next opponent. Coach Reed believes the Lady Tigers are deserving of a higher seed at either No. 13 or No. 14 this season because of the team's record of 23-6 (19-0 SWAC).

Other Stats