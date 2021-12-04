Jackson State-Prairie View Halftime Report
The halftime report for the 2021 SWAC Championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M.
DRIVES
Prairie View
First Drive
- PV starts the game, but James Houston quickly sacks Pass on the opening play.
- A quick 3 and out on the PV's opening drive.
- Punt to Warren Newman.
Second Drive
- Pass misses his receiver the left.
- 3rd and 10 yards; Pass runs for the first down.
- Prairie View challenges an incomplete reception call on the field. Not reversed.
- Toss to Fairs good for a first down.
- Pass is sacked on the next play.
- Blitz attacks and pushes PV back to the 40-yard line.
- SS Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig intercepts Pass after his threw a poor pass in Tigers territory.
Third Drive
- 6:25 on the clock in the first quarter and PV takes on the 33-yard line.
- Pass earns a first down on a keeper.
- DT Antwan Owens was injured
- PV is using a up-tempo game.
- Pass uses his legs again for a first down.
- The quick tempo is causing issues for the Tigers.
- Coach Sanders calls a timeout to settle down his defense. PV has the football at the JSU 36-yard line with 4:21.
- Tigers defense stops Panthers running back. 4th and 2 yards. Dooley is going for the first down. He calls a timeout to consider the play.
- PV uses a trick play to get the first touchdown of the game.
- WR Ty Holden connected with Jailon Howard for the touchdown.
- Howard was left wide open on the score.
Prairie View 7, Jackson State 0
3:25 on the clock; Drive Summary: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:49; 35-yard touchdown pass.
Fourth Drive
- 3 and out for PV
- Only 5 yards gained.
Fifth Drive
- 3 and out
- Poor punt gives JSU the football on the 37-yard line.
Sixth Drive
- Ball on the 20-yard line after Sanders' pass was intercepted by Campbell in the endzone.
- Howard for a long 42-yard reception to the JSU 39-yard line.
- Pass gets the first down on a scamper.
- James Houston stops the PV rusher and creates a 3rd down.
- Jackson State's defense stiffens and PV attempts a field.
- Reyes FG attempt is successful. 37-yarder.
Prairie View 10, Jackson State 7
Drive Summary: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:17; 37-yard field goal by L. Reyes; 6:38 on the clock.
Seventh Drive
- 3 and out with 5:27 on the clock.
Eighth Drive
- 3rd and 1 after Passes rush.
- Gets the first down on the 32-yard line. 1:13 remaining.
- Pass intercepted for a 2nd time by Silmon-Craig with 23 seconds left.
Jackson State
First Drive
- Jackson State opens the drive on the 42-yard line
- Pickett picks up 4 yards on the first play.
- Sanders quarterback draw to the 36-yard line.
- First major decision. JSU has a 4th and 4 yards and will go for the first down.
- Sanders had an errant pass and PV defense holds JSU. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.
Second Drive
- 8:25 on the clock in the first-quarter and JSU takes over on the 33-yard line; running play stuffed.
- Sanders fumbles the snap. Both teams' quarterbacks seem to have jitters.
- Sanders run is a couple of yards short of the first down.
Third Drive
- JSU will look to answer the Prairie View touchdown.
- The back judge tosses a penalty flag for a targeting call on PV's defense. Bryce Turner is culprit. Booth is reviewing possible ejection.
- 15-yard penalty.
- Sanders finally connects with a wide receiver to the 29-yard line.
- False start on JSU
- Keith Corbin catches pass.
- Marshall gets the first down.
- Malachi Wideman scores the touchdown.
1:04 on the clock; Drive Summary: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:21; 16-yard touchdown pass.
Prairie View 7, Jackson State 7
Fourth Drive
- 3 and out
Fifth Drive
- Marshall finds a hole on the left side for a 11 yard gain.
- Marshall exploits the lefts side again down to the 7-yard line.
- 3rd and goal.
- Sanders intercepted by Nickel DB Campbell in the endzone to prevent a JSU score.
- Campbell made a great play on the football, Sanders was late on the pass. TURNOVER at 10:55 left before halftime.
Sixth Drive
- Isiah Bolden (All-SWAC) retuned the kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown.
- Extra point missed.
Prairie View 10, Jackson State 13
Seventh Drive
- False start penalty on 2nd down.
- 3rd and 4 yards; Timeout by PV
- Dumas blitzed and sacked Sanders.
- Punt
Eighth Drive
- After the interception, Sanders finds his receiver with 14 seconds remaining.
- Incomplete pass
- 7 seconds left.
- JSU allows the clock to run out.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Prairie View
- Jawon Pass: 6/18 for 80 yards, 63.1 QBR; 10 rushes, 44 yards
- Ty Holden: 1-1, 35 yards, 1 TD, 724.0 QBR
- Jailon Howard: 2 rec, 41 yards, 1 TD
- T. Spiller: 1 rec, 23 yards
Jackson State
- Shedeur Sanders: 6/12, 1 TD, 1 INT
- K. Corbin: 2 rec, 10 yards
- M. Wideman: 1 rec, 16 yards, 1 TD
- S. Marshall: 3 rushes, 23 yards
- T. Rucker: 2 rec,31 yards