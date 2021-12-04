Jackson State-Prairie View Halftime Report

The halftime report for the 2021 SWAC Championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M.

DRIVES

Prairie View

First Drive

PV starts the game, but James Houston quickly sacks Pass on the opening play.

A quick 3 and out on the PV's opening drive.

Punt to Warren Newman.

Second Drive

Pass misses his receiver the left.

3rd and 10 yards; Pass runs for the first down.

Prairie View challenges an incomplete reception call on the field. Not reversed.

Toss to Fairs good for a first down.

Pass is sacked on the next play.

Blitz attacks and pushes PV back to the 40-yard line.

SS Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig intercepts Pass after his threw a poor pass in Tigers territory.

Third Drive

6:25 on the clock in the first quarter and PV takes on the 33-yard line.

Pass earns a first down on a keeper.

DT Antwan Owens was injured

PV is using a up-tempo game.

Pass uses his legs again for a first down.

The quick tempo is causing issues for the Tigers.

Coach Sanders calls a timeout to settle down his defense. PV has the football at the JSU 36-yard line with 4:21.

Tigers defense stops Panthers running back. 4th and 2 yards. Dooley is going for the first down. He calls a timeout to consider the play.

PV uses a trick play to get the first touchdown of the game.

WR Ty Holden connected with Jailon Howard for the touchdown.

Howard was left wide open on the score.

Prairie View 7, Jackson State 0

3:25 on the clock; Drive Summary: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:49; 35-yard touchdown pass.

Fourth Drive

3 and out for PV

Only 5 yards gained.

Fifth Drive

3 and out

Poor punt gives JSU the football on the 37-yard line.

Sixth Drive

Ball on the 20-yard line after Sanders' pass was intercepted by Campbell in the endzone.

Howard for a long 42-yard reception to the JSU 39-yard line.

Pass gets the first down on a scamper.

James Houston stops the PV rusher and creates a 3rd down.

Jackson State's defense stiffens and PV attempts a field.

Reyes FG attempt is successful. 37-yarder.

Prairie View 10, Jackson State 7

Drive Summary: 9 plays, 60 yards, 4:17; 37-yard field goal by L. Reyes; 6:38 on the clock.

Seventh Drive

3 and out with 5:27 on the clock.

Eighth Drive

3rd and 1 after Passes rush.

Gets the first down on the 32-yard line. 1:13 remaining.

Pass intercepted for a 2nd time by Silmon-Craig with 23 seconds left.

Jackson State

First Drive

Jackson State opens the drive on the 42-yard line

Pickett picks up 4 yards on the first play.

Sanders quarterback draw to the 36-yard line.

First major decision. JSU has a 4th and 4 yards and will go for the first down.

Sanders had an errant pass and PV defense holds JSU. TURNOVER ON DOWNS.

Second Drive

8:25 on the clock in the first-quarter and JSU takes over on the 33-yard line; running play stuffed.

Sanders fumbles the snap. Both teams' quarterbacks seem to have jitters.

Sanders run is a couple of yards short of the first down.

Third Drive

JSU will look to answer the Prairie View touchdown.

The back judge tosses a penalty flag for a targeting call on PV's defense. Bryce Turner is culprit. Booth is reviewing possible ejection.

15-yard penalty.

Sanders finally connects with a wide receiver to the 29-yard line.

False start on JSU

Keith Corbin catches pass.

Marshall gets the first down.

Malachi Wideman scores the touchdown.

1:04 on the clock; Drive Summary: 6 plays, 65 yards, 2:21; 16-yard touchdown pass.

Prairie View 7, Jackson State 7

Fourth Drive

3 and out

Fifth Drive

Marshall finds a hole on the left side for a 11 yard gain.

Marshall exploits the lefts side again down to the 7-yard line.

3rd and goal.

Sanders intercepted by Nickel DB Campbell in the endzone to prevent a JSU score.

Campbell made a great play on the football, Sanders was late on the pass. TURNOVER at 10:55 left before halftime.

Sixth Drive

Isiah Bolden (All-SWAC) retuned the kickoff for a 91-yard touchdown.

Extra point missed.

Prairie View 10, Jackson State 13

Seventh Drive

False start penalty on 2nd down.

3rd and 4 yards; Timeout by PV

Dumas blitzed and sacked Sanders.

Punt

Eighth Drive

After the interception, Sanders finds his receiver with 14 seconds remaining.

Incomplete pass

7 seconds left.

JSU allows the clock to run out.

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Prairie View

Jawon Pass: 6/18 for 80 yards, 63.1 QBR; 10 rushes, 44 yards

Ty Holden: 1-1, 35 yards, 1 TD, 724.0 QBR

Jailon Howard: 2 rec, 41 yards, 1 TD

T. Spiller: 1 rec, 23 yards

Jackson State