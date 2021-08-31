Jackson State Helped Rival Tennessee State's Volleyball Team Evacuate New Orleans

August 31, 2021
Jackson St. Sends Buses for Rival Tennessee St. Volleyball Team to Evacuate New Orleans

Jackson State University's athletic department sent the school's buses to pickup rival Tennessee State's volleyball team in New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida's arrival.
A longtime rivalry was put aside as the Jackson State Tigers' athletic program assisted in evacuating the Lady Volleyball team from Tennessee State.  

The TSU Tigers' team traveled to New Orleans, LA, to compete at the University of New Orleans' Volleyball Tournament. The event was canceled on Aug. 27, and the ladies needed a ride back to Tennessee as Hurricane Ida's ferocious speed in the Gulf of Mexico shelved their plans in the Big Easy. The City of New Orleans was within the projected cone to take on hazardous winds from the powerful storm.

 

JSU leaders learned of the TSU ladies' predicament and sent their luxury buses to New Orleans to collect the volleyball team out of harm's way of the category four hurricane's path.

TSU thanked Jackson State's program on social media for the kind gesture.

The Lady Tigers will play against North Alabama on Aug. 31.  The teams' series is tied at 1-1.

Next, the squad will travel to Louisville, KY to compete in the Bellarmine Tournament against South Carolina State, George Washington, and Bellarmine from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4.

