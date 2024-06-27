HBCU Legends

Dr. Kevin Granger Receives A Five-Year Contract Extension From Texas Southern University

Granger has been a member of the Texas Southern University athletic department from a player to an administrator for 31 years.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dr. Kevin Granger
Dr. Kevin Granger / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends
Dr. Kevin Granger, vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern University, has received a five-year contract extension from the Texas Southern University Board of Regents.

"It feels great," Dr. Granger said to HBCU Legends. "I'm thankful to our Board of Regents and President Crawford for the confidence shown in the work that we are doing. I'm excited about the opportunity to push Texas Southern University Athletics Department forward and see our students-athletes, coaches, and staff to continue to do great things."

Dr. Granger has been associated with the university for 31 years, serving as a student-athlete, coach, and administrator.

Dr. Kevin Granger and James W. Crawford III
Dr. Kevin Granger and James W. Crawford III / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Under Dr. Granger's watch, the department has continued to maintain its high standards academically in the Academic Performance Rate (APR) and Graduation Success Rate (GSR) categories with record scores during his tenure. For the second time in three years, TSU has won the SWAC's Academic Success Award which is an award decided upon each member institution's collective ranking in the categories of highest four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) average, highest single year APR average, and highest Graduate Success Rate (GSR).

On the playing fields, TSU made history this past semester by capturing the 2023-24 Southwestern Athletic Conference C.D. Henry Award, which is presented to the top men's program in the SWAC. This also marked the second time TSU has been presented with the award since its inception in 1969.

As TSU's Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Granger has had the opportunity to witness success firsthand as the men's track and field program completed the SWAC trifecta with championships in cross county, indoor and outdoor seasons this past year. The TSU baseball team won its first SWAC Western Division title since 2018 this spring while the men's basketball program wrapped up its seventh straight season with a postseason tournament appearance.

Also under Dr. Granger's watch, the men's basketball team has won three consecutive SWAC Basketball Tournament Championships and a pair of NCAA First Four wins along with back-to-back SWAC Women's Golf Titles in 2022 and 2023. TSU has also won SWAC Championships in men's golf (2022) and men's cross country (2019) as both programs participated in the NCAA Regionals.

Coach Johnny Jones
Nov 18, 2023; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones watches action against the Creighton Bluejays in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Several years ago, the famed TSU Ocean Of Soul Marching Band, TSU Cheerleaders and Dance Team (Tiger Sensations) were placed under the watch of Dr. Granger and the Department of Athletics. Since the transition, all programs have flourished as the band has made several nationally televised appearances across the country while TSU Cheer made history as the first HBCU to win a national title in 2023 while the Tiger Sensations earned a bronze bid to the National Dance Alliance (NDA) College Nationals in 2024.

Dr. Granger has also played a major role in upgrading the athletic department's facilities as Durley Stadium (new turf) and the H&PE Arena (Jumbotron) has received major enhancements in addition to the new Athletic Strength and Conditioning Facility which is the first on-campus athletic venue to be constructed at TSU since the 1980s.

Cris Dishman, Texas Southern University Head Football Coach
Cris Dishman / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

In the spring of 2024, TSU unveiled its state-of-the-art golf simulator room inside the H&PE Arena which allows the TSU golf teams to practice year-round despite weather conditions. Also in the works are new baseball and softball facilities courtesy of the team's partnership with the Houston Astros.

Promoting Texas Southern to the local community has been another area Dr. Granger has made strides in as the department hosted its inaugural community fan fest in August of 2023. He has also revamped the department's fundraising initiatives with the implementation of the AD's Legends Club in addition to securing and renewing additional corporate partnerships with area businesses.

A Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Hall of Famer, Dr. Granger holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from Texas Southern (2000) as well as a Master's degree in Health Education (2014). He received a Doctor of Education (EdD) degree in Curriculum and Instruction from TSU in May of 2022.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

