TSU Vulnerable to Prairie View's Pass, Panthers Win 40-17 in 36th Labor Day Classic

TSU Vulnerable to Prairie View Pass, Panthers Soar in 40-17 Win
Houston, TX - Prairie View's aerial attack grounded Texas Southern to secured their seventh-straight victory over the Tigers in the 36th Labor Day Classic.
Prairie View quarterback Jawon Pass had over 400 yards of total offense on a humid and sticky Houston night inside BBVA Stadium.
The Panthers' signal-caller connected on 25 of 37 passes for 354 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He was equally potent rushing the football with 52 yards on 7 carries. His only blemishes were a fumble and interception in the first quarter.
Pass would lead the Panthers to a first-half 20-3 score after locating wide receiver Antonio Mullins for a 14-yard touchdown strike and a Reyes' extra point with 3:07 remaining.
The Tigers secondary had difficulty defending Mullins who caught 10 receptions for 131 yards and 1 touchdown.
The 18,297 in attendance watched an anemic TSU offense in the first half. Six of seven drives stalled and yielded 5 punts, one fumble, and a field goal.
Pass tossed a 52-yard bomb to speedy Jailon Howard in the first quarter and came out of slinging after intermission with a stunning 72-yard strike for a touchdown to the wideout.
Prairie View extended its lead after Reyes boomed another extra point, 27-3.
Howard finished the night with "Hall of Famer Randy Moss-type" numbers - 4 receptions, 136 yards, and 2 touchdowns.
TSU quarterback Jalen Brown matched the Panthers touchdown with one of his own. He marched the Tigers 73 yards, then flipped a 2-yard pass to Jyrin Johnson in the endzone.
Texas Southern was down 27-10 with 10:50 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
Coach Eric Dooley's Panthers kept the pressure on coach Clarence McKinney's Tigers after leading 30-10 going into the 4th quarter.
TSU crawled closer, 30-17, off an impressive 11 play, 90-yard drive. Unfortunately, the 4th quarter possession took 12:11 minutes off the clock.
PVAMU had two 4th quarter scores before the game closed. Luis Reyes' 31-yard field goal and Raymond Graham's 1-yard TD run would give the Panthers a 40-17 win over the Tigers.
BATTLE OF THE BANDS
Being a former "band head" from my days as Drum Major in New Orleans a band's performance is a times more important than the football game. Prairie View won the battle over a smaller and undermanned TSU band. TSU is rebuilding, but PV had more snap and punch to its show. As my old band director, Lloyd Harris Jr. would say, "It's a business, Dad!" This year PV took care of business.
WHY PV WON
- Prairie View's offensive line gave QB Pass more time in and out of the pocket.
- TSU could not finish drives.
- PV's wideouts used their speed to create separation.
- TSU had under 50% passing. The receivers dropped a few in their hands, but it's always a recipe for disaster.
- TSU's third-down conversions at 4 of 14 tell the story.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
- TOTAL OFFENSE: PVAMU - 486 yards, TSU - 274
- PUNTS: PVAMU - 1, TSU - 6
- POSSESSION TIME: PVAMU - 36:22, TSU - 23:38
- 3rd DOWN CONVERSIONS: PVAMU - 8/16, TSU - 4/14
- 4th DOWN CONVERSIONS: PVAMU - 2/2, TSU -1/3
- FIRST DOWNS: PVAMU - 23, TSU -19
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
PRAIRIE VIEW A & M UNIVERSITY
- QB Jawon Pass: 25/37, 34 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
- RB Lyndemian Brooks: 15 rushes, 61 yards, 1 TD
- Jailon Howard: 4 receptions, 136 yards, 3 TD
- Antonio Mullins: 10 receptions, 131 yards, 1 TD
- Drake Cheatum: 9 tackles, 1 TFL
- Tre'Shaud Smith: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL
- Rashaud Powell: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack
TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
- Jalen Brown: 20/41, 181 yards, 1 TD
- LaDarius Owens: 9 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD
- Ke'Lenn Davis: 7 receptions, 79 yards
- Jyrin Johnson: 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD
- Tim Walton Jr.: 8 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD
- Tarik Cooper: 8 tackles, 1 FF
- Juli. Marcantel: 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 FR, 1 INT
GAME INFO
- Date: 9/4/21
- Site: Houston, TX
- Stadium: BBVA
- Attendance: 18,297
- Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT
- End of Game: 10:35 PM CT
- Duration: 3:35
SERIES HISTORY
- Prairie View A & M has a seven-game winning streak.
- TSU last win on 8/31/14
- TSU lead series 44-32-1