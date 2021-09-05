TSU Vulnerable to Prairie View's Pass, Panthers Win 40-17 in 36th Labor Day Classic

Prairie View quarterback Jawon Pass had over 400 yards of total offense and handed Texas Southern a crushing 40-17 defeat in the 36th Labor Day Classic.

Houston, TX - Prairie View's aerial attack grounded Texas Southern to secured their seventh-straight victory over the Tigers in the 36th Labor Day Classic.

Prairie View quarterback Jawon Pass had over 400 yards of total offense on a humid and sticky Houston night inside BBVA Stadium.

The Panthers' signal-caller connected on 25 of 37 passes for 354 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. He was equally potent rushing the football with 52 yards on 7 carries. His only blemishes were a fumble and interception in the first quarter.

Sept. 4; Prairie View A & M's QB Pass warming up. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley

Pass would lead the Panthers to a first-half 20-3 score after locating wide receiver Antonio Mullins for a 14-yard touchdown strike and a Reyes' extra point with 3:07 remaining.

The Tigers secondary had difficulty defending Mullins who caught 10 receptions for 131 yards and 1 touchdown.

The 18,297 in attendance watched an anemic TSU offense in the first half. Six of seven drives stalled and yielded 5 punts, one fumble, and a field goal.

Pass tossed a 52-yard bomb to speedy Jailon Howard in the first quarter and came out of slinging after intermission with a stunning 72-yard strike for a touchdown to the wideout.

Prairie View extended its lead after Reyes boomed another extra point, 27-3.

Sept. 4, 2021; Prairie View A & M WR Howard after he scored a 72-yard touchdown reception. Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

Howard finished the night with "Hall of Famer Randy Moss-type" numbers - 4 receptions, 136 yards, and 2 touchdowns.

TSU quarterback Jalen Brown matched the Panthers touchdown with one of his own. He marched the Tigers 73 yards, then flipped a 2-yard pass to Jyrin Johnson in the endzone.

Texas Southern was down 27-10 with 10:50 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Coach Eric Dooley's Panthers kept the pressure on coach Clarence McKinney's Tigers after leading 30-10 going into the 4th quarter.

TSU crawled closer, 30-17, off an impressive 11 play, 90-yard drive. Unfortunately, the 4th quarter possession took 12:11 minutes off the clock.

PVAMU had two 4th quarter scores before the game closed. Luis Reyes' 31-yard field goal and Raymond Graham's 1-yard TD run would give the Panthers a 40-17 win over the Tigers.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Being a former "band head" from my days as Drum Major in New Orleans a band's performance is a times more important than the football game. Prairie View won the battle over a smaller and undermanned TSU band. TSU is rebuilding, but PV had more snap and punch to its show. As my old band director, Lloyd Harris Jr. would say, "It's a business, Dad!" This year PV took care of business.

WHY PV WON

Prairie View's offensive line gave QB Pass more time in and out of the pocket.

TSU could not finish drives.

PV's wideouts used their speed to create separation.

TSU had under 50% passing. The receivers dropped a few in their hands, but it's always a recipe for disaster.

TSU's third-down conversions at 4 of 14 tell the story.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

TOTAL OFFENSE: PVAMU - 486 yards, TSU - 274

PUNTS: PVAMU - 1, TSU - 6

POSSESSION TIME: PVAMU - 36:22, TSU - 23:38

3rd DOWN CONVERSIONS: PVAMU - 8/16, TSU - 4/14

4th DOWN CONVERSIONS: PVAMU - 2/2, TSU -1/3

FIRST DOWNS: PVAMU - 23, TSU -19

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

PRAIRIE VIEW A & M UNIVERSITY

QB Jawon Pass: 25/37, 34 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

RB Lyndemian Brooks: 15 rushes, 61 yards, 1 TD

Jailon Howard: 4 receptions, 136 yards, 3 TD

Antonio Mullins: 10 receptions, 131 yards, 1 TD

Drake Cheatum: 9 tackles, 1 TFL

Tre'Shaud Smith: 8 tackles, 1.5 TFL

Rashaud Powell: 6 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 Sack

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY

Jalen Brown: 20/41, 181 yards, 1 TD

LaDarius Owens: 9 rushes, 49 yards, 1 TD

Ke'Lenn Davis: 7 receptions, 79 yards

Jyrin Johnson: 5 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD

Tim Walton Jr.: 8 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Tarik Cooper: 8 tackles, 1 FF

Juli. Marcantel: 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 FR, 1 INT

GAME INFO

Date: 9/4/21

Site: Houston, TX

Stadium: BBVA

Attendance: 18,297

Kickoff: 7:00 PM CT

End of Game: 10:35 PM CT

Duration: 3:35

SERIES HISTORY