Southern-Prairie View Pregame Altercation:  Questions Remain After SWAC Suspensions/Fines

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) officials finally ruled on the Southern-Prairie View pregame altercation on Monday. The conference officials worked with the institutions to identify the student-athletes involved in the Oct. 8 incident at Prairie View A&M.

What We Know:

Ten days after the incident. SWAC officials conducted a thorough investigation before determining the altercation's participants. Since, Southern University played and won 21-17 in a critical SWAC East contest against Alcorn State in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Baton Rouge. 11 Southern players and 10 Prairie View players receive one-game suspensions. Southern receives a $7,500.00 fine. Prairie View receives a $10,000.00 fine. Why? "The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC's Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines," per SWAC's official announcement. Coaches and assistant coaches were not disciplined, per source.

Southern-Prairie View Pregame Altercation

HBCU Legends counted more than 21 people in the video involved in the melee. Yet, the conference could only determine that 21 student-athletes were affected and will receive suspensions.

The SWAC's official statement, "After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league's code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct."

What We Don't Know:

Who were the student-athletes names since the SWAC did not disclose their names in the conference's statement? Why didn't the conference mention the involvement of Southern and Prairie View coaches and assistant coaches? Why haven't the institutions or head coaches officially responded to the fine and suspensions?

The two programs will face non-conference foes this week as Southern hosts Virginia Lynchburg at its homecoming, and Prairie View will travel to Beaumont to meet Lamar University.

SWAC OFFCIAL STATEMENT

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced multiple student-athlete suspensions and institutional fines stemming from the pregame altercation that transpired between the Southern University and Prairie View A&M University football teams on Saturday, Oct. 8.

A total of 21 student-athletes (eleven from Southern and ten from Prairie View A&M) have been suspended for one-game for their respective involvement in the altercation.

After conducting a comprehensive investigation, it was determined that the student-athletes involved in the altercation violated the league’s code of ethics/conduct by committing acts of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Additionally, the Conference Office has levied a fine against Southern in the amount $7,500.00, along with a fine against Prairie View A&M in the amount of $10,000.00. The league determined that Prairie View A&M failed to comply with the SWAC’s Gameday Management Decorum which led to additional PVAMU fines.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of good sportsmanship and does not condone unsportsmanlike behavior. We will continue to work diligently to provide our member institutions with the necessary guidance and resources to support good sportsmanship and healthy competition at all times.