SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2

Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games scheduled for Week 2 of 2021 season.

CUT THE CHECK DAY

This weekend, many HBCU teams will compete against FBS squads across the country. The ASU Hornets with battle the Auburn Tigers on the SEC Network at 11 AM CT. Bethune Cookman will play Central Florida, TSU Tigers at the Baylor Bears, and Grambling Tigers vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles will highlight several games on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Smaller schools usually call these contests "Cut the Check" days against programs with more resources and funding. Grambling could put in an upset bid to Southern Mississippi.

Eddie George vs. Deion Sanders

GAME OF THE WEEK: SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC

Jackson State and Tennessee State will be the first meeting between two great NFL stars who became head coaches with HBCU schools. Both men were first-round draft picks and Heisman candidates.

TSU's head coach Eddie George received the Heisman Trophy in 1995 and was drafted by the Houston Oilers (Tennessee Titans). He was a bellcow running back who gained 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns rushing in his NFL career. Grambling State handed George his first loss as a coach last weekend in the 2021 Black College Hall of Fame Classic, 16-10.

Jackson State defeated FAMU, 7-6, in a low-scoring Orange Blossom Classic game to open the new season. Coach Prime's sons followed him to JSU. QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Shilo Sanders are starters and have immediately made an impact with the team. Defensive all-star LB Aubrey Miller Jr. is featured in a tenacious Tigers defense.

The offenses of each program had issues finishing drives last weekend. I expect this will change this contest. Although, Jackson State's defense will be the difference-maker in the battle of the Tigers.

Prediction: Jackson State over Tennessee State by 6 points.

Elijah Walker of Grambling State runs for a touchdown during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic against Tennessee State at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Black College Hall Of Fame Classic 9147 © Scott Heckel/Canton Repository via Imagn Content Services, LLC

SWAC SCHEDULED GAMES, SEPT. 11

Saturday, Sept. 11

Alabama State at Auburn– 11:00 am, SEC Network

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M– 5:00 pm

Bethune-Cookman at Central Florida– 5:30 pm, ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Jackson State– 6:00 pm ESPN3

Texas Southern at Baylor– 6:00 pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Grambling State at Southern Mississippi– 6:00 pm, ESPN3

Northwestern State at Alcorn State– 6:00 pm

Miles at Southern– 6:00 pm

Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word– 7:00 pm



All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)