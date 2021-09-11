SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2

September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

SWAC Football in Week 2

Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games scheduled for Week 2 of 2021 season.
Author:
Publish date:

Southwestern Athletic Conference slate of games scheduled for Week 2 of 2021 season.

CUT THE CHECK DAY

This weekend, many HBCU teams will compete against FBS squads across the country. The ASU Hornets with battle the Auburn Tigers on the SEC Network at 11 AM CT. Bethune Cookman will play Central Florida, TSU Tigers at the Baylor Bears, and Grambling Tigers vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles will highlight several games on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Smaller schools usually call these contests "Cut the Check" days against programs with more resources and funding.  Grambling could put in an upset bid to Southern Mississippi.

Eddie George vs. Deion Sanders

USATSI_16695818_168388561_lowres
USATSI_16694916_168388561_lowres

TSU Head Coach Eddie George vs. JSU Head Coach Deion Sanders

GAME OF THE WEEK: SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC

Jackson State and Tennessee State will be the first meeting between two great NFL stars who became head coaches with HBCU schools.   Both men were first-round draft picks and Heisman candidates.  

TSU's head coach Eddie George received the Heisman Trophy in 1995 and was drafted by the Houston Oilers (Tennessee Titans).  He was a bellcow running back who gained 10,441 yards and 68 touchdowns rushing in his NFL career.   Grambling State handed George his first loss as a coach last weekend in the 2021 Black College Hall of Fame Classic, 16-10.

Jackson State defeated FAMU, 7-6, in a low-scoring Orange Blossom Classic game to open the new season.  Coach Prime's sons followed him to JSU.  QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Shilo Sanders are starters and have immediately made an impact with the team.   Defensive all-star LB Aubrey Miller Jr. is featured in a tenacious Tigers defense.

The offenses of each program had issues finishing drives last weekend. I expect this will change this contest. Although, Jackson State's defense will be the difference-maker in the battle of the Tigers.

Prediction: Jackson State over Tennessee State by 6 points.

Click to get FREE HBCU Sports news and updates to your inbox!

Elijah Walker

SWAC SCHEDULED GAMES, SEPT. 11

Saturday, Sept. 11

  • Alabama State at Auburn– 11:00 am,  SEC Network
  • Fort Valley State at Florida A&M– 5:00 pm
  • Bethune-Cookman at Central Florida– 5:30 pm, ESPN+
  • Tennessee State vs. Jackson State– 6:00 pm ESPN3
  • Texas Southern at Baylor– 6:00 pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+
  • Grambling State at Southern Mississippi– 6:00 pm, ESPN3
  • Northwestern State at Alcorn State– 6:00 pm
  • Miles at Southern– 6:00 pm
  • Prairie View A&M at Incarnate Word– 7:00 pm


All times listed Central Standard Time (CST)

George vs Sanders
SWAC

SWAC Football Games Schedule in Week 2

chaka - 1st moments
Norfolk State University

NFL Official Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' Before Her First NFL Game (HBCU Alum)

Benedict Wins
SIAC

SIAC Football: Benedict Mauled Edward-Waters for 44-3 Victory

Cordae-Meac
ESports

Esports: Cordae to Embark on 'MEAC-HBCU Music Campus Takeover' and Promote Esports, per report

Tyrell Jackson - FVSU QB
SIAC

SIAC Star Players of Week 1, per Report

Deion Sanders
Football

Deion Sanders Blasts ESPN and News Agencies Fail to Photograph HBCU Games

BOXTOROW TOP 10 (2)
Football

Report: Top 10 HBCU Teams in Week 1, BOXTOROW Polls

Muratovic
Florida A&M University

FAMU HC Willie Simmons Announces New Starting Quarterback