SWAC Signs GM as Exclusive Sponsor

Southwestern Athletic Conference Announces General Motors as its Exclusive Automotive Sponsor

The Multi-Year Deal Supports Championships, Scholarships and Workforce Readiness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announces General Motors (GM) as its exclusive automotive sponsor through 2024. The three-year deal spans the entire conference footprint with GM supporting multiple touchpoints from championship events and scholarships to Esports gaming labs and workforce readiness and recruitment initiatives.

“Words can’t adequately express my excitement to welcome General Motors as the official automotive sponsor of the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For over a century the General Motors brand has been synonymous with a high level of quality, innovation, and customer service. GM has shown a steadfast commitment towards diversity, minority educational advancement along with vocational training and development. This partnership will undoubtedly make a significant impact towards assisting us in providing the tools and resources necessary to further amplify the overall missions and objectives of our 12 member institutions.”

GM will also hold the presenting naming rights to the SWAC Football Classic featuring Alcorn State University Braves vs. Jackson State University Tigers.

“We champion diversity and inclusion on all fronts. Our commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities is paramount to strengthening our diverse talent pipeline and propelling the visibility of student athletes, alumni and each of the universities represented,” said Tarshena Armstrong, Director of Diversity Marketing & Development for General Motors. “Representation matters. SWAC is the premiere HBCU athletic conference boasting a celebratory spirit of community and connectivity. GM is proud to help drive change and impact with our partnership across each of the SWAC sporting events.

Deborah Wahl, General Motors Global Chief Marketing Officer, said, “As we aspire to be the most inclusive company in the world, GM’s success will depend on nurturing diverse talent, especially in STEM fields. Our collaboration with SWAC creates valuable connections with thriving HBCUs and their communities, and I’m proud that GM is fostering opportunities for these incredible student athletes to excel, both today and as they embark on their future careers.”

*Official Announcement from SWAC