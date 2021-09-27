September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

Week 4: SWAC Players of the Week

The SWAC football players of the week for Week 4 in the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

The SWAC football players of the week for Week 4 in the 2021 regular season.

SWAC Players of the Week, Week 4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alcorn State’s Felix Harper and Keyron Kinsler along with Texas Southern’s Richard Garcia III and Andrew Body its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their outstanding performances during games played this past week of competition.

Offensive

Alcorn State’s Felix Harper completed 16-of-32 pass attempts for 368 yards and three touchdowns this past week. His performance helped the Braves rally from a 19-point second half deficit to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the road by a score of 39-38. He also ran for an 11-yard touchdown capping off a seven play 94-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter.

Defensive

Alcorn State’s Keyron Kinsler contributed a game high 12 tackles, including eight solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss during the Braves 39-38 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He made his presence felt in the turnover column as well tallying one forced fumble along with one fumble recovery.

Specialist

Texas Southern’s Richard Garcia III went 3-of-3 on extra point attempts while also connecting on field goal attempts of 45 and 25 yards. He contributed a total of nine-points during Texas Southern’s non-conference road outing at Rice.

Newcomer

Texas Southern’s Andrew Body passed for 353 yards going 19-of-35 during his first career start on Saturday at Rice. He would lead all TSU rushers with 62 yards on 16 carries while also contributing two rushing touchdowns.

SWAC Players of the Week, Week 4 -2
SWAC

Week 4: The SWAC Football Players of the Week

49 seconds ago
White_Diving_Catch
SWAC

Panthers Maul Tigers at State Fair Classic

Sep 26, 2021
JSU WINS OVER DELTA STATE
Jackson State University

Jackson State Wins Home Opener Over Delta State

Sep 26, 2021
Screenshot 2021-09-25 125428
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders Debuts New 'Quackillac' (Boomerbeast 2D) Scooter, AFLAC Sponsored

Sep 26, 2021
Felix Harper vs UAPB
SWAC

SWAC Games for Week 4

Sep 25, 2021
GCOT2L26YFACZPBWT2CXATFD6A
SWAC

Alcorn State's Huge Rally Shocks the Golden Lions in a SWAC Thriller

Sep 24, 2021
NIL Contracts
SWAC

SWAC Leading Several FBS, FCS Conferences in NIL Contracts and Activities

Sep 24, 2021
Alcorn-UAPB Halftime Report
SWAC

Alcorn-UAPB Halftime Report

Sep 23, 2021