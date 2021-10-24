SWAC's Top Dawgs JSU, PV, Alcorn, and FAMU Primed for Title Collision Course

    • October 24, 2021
    The SWAC's Top Teams Are On A Championship Collision Course

    The Southwestern Athletic Conference's top football teams are on a collision course before the season ends in 2021.
    Author:

    Houston, TX — The SWAC's top dawgs won big games Saturday — Jackson State, Prairie View, Alcorn State, and Florida A&M.

    SWAC Collision Course

    The Top 4 SWAC football programs are on a collision course before a true champion is crowned Dec. 4. 

    On Saturday, Jackson State, Florida A&M in the East, versus Prairie View, Alcorn State in the West, proved they are worthy of top billings in the conference divisions. Before the final whistle, these combatants will collide.

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders

    1 / 4

    AS IT STANDS

    If the standings remain, Jackson State (6-1, 4-0 SWAC East) will come to blows against Alcorn State (5-2, 4-1 SWAC West) on Nov. 20 in Jackson, Mississippi. Before this matchup, a SWAC West game on Nov. 13 will have huge implications when SWAC West division leader Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 SWAC West) marches into Lorman, Mississippi, to clash with Alcorn. Florida A&M's (5-2, 3-1 SWAC East) has already fallen to Jackson State in Week 1 but will not face Prairie View and Alcorn this season. 

    The Rattlers have the fortune of sitting back and hoping Jackson State falls twice to SWAC opponents to have an opportunity to represent the SWAC East - provided they run the table and win throughout.

    THE CHALLENGES

    Jackson State's biggest challenge may be against Southern in Baton Rouge on Nov. 13, ahead of ending the season at home against Alcorn on Nov. 20.

    Winning in the SWAC is never a lock. Then again, losing at least one contest would not jeopardize Jackson State's title hopes as much as PV and Alcorn. While FAMU is sitting back and eating popcorn, awaiting several upset bids to the JSU Tigers, the Braves must remain perfect in this final leg of the season. Not to mention, Prairie View cannot lose to Alcorn to have a chance to represent the SWAC East division.

    Prairie View vs. Jackson State

    Shedeur Sanders
    PV - QB Pass

    SWAC Prediction

    The 2021 SWAC Football Championship will host Prairie View (West Winner) vs. Jackson State (East Winner) on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 3 PM CT. 

    Don't Be Surprised

    On the other hand, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Braves staking their claim to the West title.

    We shall see. 

