Was it time for the Queen GOAT, Serena Williams, to lay down her racket?

We knew it was time. Nevertheless, we still hoped for the one more glorious moment — that would never arrive.

Sept 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA waves to the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

She couldn't muster the passion of days ago. There wasn't the last roar, and those once powerful legs appeared weak and tired. Alas, she lost her strength, but not her fight.

The return volleys finally fell short. The spirit remained; however, the flesh wouldn't cooperate.

The Queen finally resigned herself to the truth and gracefully congratulated Ajla Tomljanovic.

It's an honesty most royals rarely accept. It's time to move aside and allow a new era of queens to take their rightful place on the throne of champions.

Center stage in Arthur Ashe stadium is where she held court for 25 years. Before her eventual coronation for her first major title at the U.S. Open in 1999 over the world's No. 1 player Martina Hingis, she too was the young upstart player battling the past champions to claim royalty in women's tennis.

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States gestures to the crowd after a match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

22 Major championships later, several close calls for an additional title, injuries, disappointments, marriage, and motherhood, it was a 41-year-old body to have the final serve.

Many young black girls, some in HBCU tennis programs, may have been watching her resilience and competitive nature, wondering if they could one day possess the heart of Serena Williams.

Once there was an Althea Gibson. Then was Zina Garrison and her sister Venus Williams. Finally, Serena. Naomi, Coco, Madison, Sloane, and others are following - but they must pave their road to glory.

Congratulations, Serena Williams and family. Especially, King Richard, Queen Mother Oracene, sisters, brother, and of course, Venus. You all made many across the world extremely proud. From Compton to England, France to Spain, Africa to Australia, Williams Family reigns women tennis' royalty supreme.

Serena, please continue to hold court — wherever you may be. You see, you're still our Queen for forever and a day.

She's definitely the greatest of all time. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

In spite of the GOAT never playing at an HBCU, she was an inspiration for many young student-athletes in tennis programs.

Possibly, an HBCU player could rise and one day wear the crown?

Albeit, if God allows me to, one day, I will see it happen. Until then.

Thank you, Serena Williams.