Tennessee State Tigers Lose Their Best Defensive Player As Terrell Allen Officially Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal
Tennessee State Tigers will be without their top defensive player after defensive lineman Terrell Allen entered the NCAA transfer portal. Allen was a key ingredient to Eddie George's defense during the 2024 season.
The North Little Rock native earned the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award and Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FCS with 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. He also had 65 tackles, five forced fumbles, and ten quarterback hurries last season.
Allen, 6-0 and 275 pounds, posted his intent to transfer on social media, saying, "I just really want to thank Tennessee State for giving me the chance to come and be a part of the culture here at the university." He continued, "Just want y'all to know that this is a business decision, nothing personal about it. After [a] long night of prayer, I've decided to go in the portal with one more year of eligibility."
Draft analysts project Terrell Allen to be a solid candidate for the 2025 NFL Draft. His decision could have been motivated by all 32 NFL teams' failure to draft an HBCU student-athlete in the 2024 NFL Draft. This omission and setback occurred for the first time since 2021.
Other current and prospective HBCU student-athletes who watched the draft were keenly aware of the glaring slight on HBCU football talent. As Allen stated, it was a "business decision."
Awards and Honors:
- 2023 Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year
- 2023 All Big South-OVC First Team Defense
- Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/30/23)
- Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/23/23)
- Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/16/23)
- 2022 First Team All-OVC
- 2021 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America
- 2021 Second Team All-OVC
- OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll (2020-21)
- Dean's List (F20, S21)
- Athletic Director's Honor Roll (F21)