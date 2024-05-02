HBCU Legends

Tennessee State Tigers Lose Their Best Defensive Player As Terrell Allen Officially Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tigers will be without their best defender and 2023 Buck Buchanan Award winner.

Kyle T. Mosley

DL Terrell Allen
DL Terrell Allen / TSU Athletics

Tennessee State Tigers will be without their top defensive player after defensive lineman Terrell Allen entered the NCAA transfer portal. Allen was a key ingredient to Eddie George's defense during the 2024 season.   

The North Little Rock native earned the 2023 Buck Buchanan Award and Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the FCS with 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. He also had 65 tackles, five forced fumbles, and ten quarterback hurries last season.  

Allen, 6-0 and 275 pounds, posted his intent to transfer on social media, saying, "I just really want to thank Tennessee State for giving me the chance to come and be a part of the culture here at the university." He continued, "Just want y'all to know that this is a business decision, nothing personal about it. After [a] long night of prayer, I've decided to go in the portal with one more year of eligibility."

Draft analysts project Terrell Allen to be a solid candidate for the 2025 NFL Draft. His decision could have been motivated by all 32 NFL teams' failure to draft an HBCU student-athlete in the 2024 NFL Draft. This omission and setback occurred for the first time since 2021.

Other current and prospective HBCU student-athletes who watched the draft were keenly aware of the glaring slight on HBCU football talent. As Allen stated, it was a "business decision."

Awards and Honors:

  • 2023 Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year
  • 2023 All Big South-OVC First Team Defense
  • Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/30/23)
  • Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/23/23)
  • Big South OVC Player of the Week (10/16/23)
  • 2022 First Team All-OVC
  • 2021 HERO Sports Sophomore All-America
  • 2021 Second Team All-OVC
  • OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll (2020-21)
  • Dean's List (F20, S21)
  • Athletic Director's Honor Roll (F21)
Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: