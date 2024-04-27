TSU Rewards Coach Johnny Jones With A Contract Extension Giving The Tigers 'Stability' To The Basketball Program
HOUSTON - Johnny Jones agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2029 season to lead the Texas Southern University men's basketball team. Coach Jones achieved a number of career milestones during his time at Texas Southern University. As the Tigers head coach, Johnny Jones has amassed 106 wins and 90 losses, and 401-324 overall head coaching record.
This season, he notched his 400th victory as a head coach and 100th win with the Tigers. "I've been very blessed, extremely fortunate, to be in great programs," Johnny Jones reflected on his career with HBCU Legends. "I've been around a lot of really good basketball players. I've had great staffs. We're very fortunate to be in the business for the time to get 400 wins. You know, it certainly means a lot."
HBCU Legends asked Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Kevin Granger, about the importance of having Coach Jones with the program for another three seasons. He replied, "It means stability for our men's basketball program for years to come. We are excited about the accomplishments of the past and look forward to greater success going forward. Coach Jones has done a tremendous job leading our men's basketball program during his tenure."
In 2018, Texas Southern hired Johnny Jones to lead the men's basketball team. He has guided the program to great success by playing in five consecutive postseason tourneys - three NCAA and two CIT tournaments. During those contests, TSU has won five postseason games, secured five consecutive SWAC Tournament Championship games, and finished at least third place in five of the six years under Jones.
During the offseason, Coach Jones co-led Team Ben Wallace to a 108-97 victory against Team Rick Mahorn in the third annual HBCU All-Star Game.
"I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the generous contract extension by our esteemed TSU Board of Regents, Madam President Dr. Mary Evans Sias, and VP of Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger," Coach Jones said. "We are deeply honored by the trust and confidence they have placed in us. This extension not only signifies a commitment to our team but also reflects a shared vision to push the boundaries of excellence in our program."