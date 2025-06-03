Texas Southern's Athletic Director Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit In Houston
HOUSTON - Dr. Kevin Granger, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern University, has been accused of sexual assault by a university staff member in a lawsuit recently filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee's law firm.
A representative from Texas Southern informed HBCU Legends that Dr. Granger has been placed on administrative leave while the university investigates the allegations.
KHOU 11 reported that Tony Buzbee's law firm stated a "Texas Southern University staff member accused Dr. Kevin Granger of asking vulgar and graphic questions, as well as inappropriately touching her."
TSU released the following statement:
"Dear Tigers and Tiger Families,
In the coming days, you may see media coverage regarding allegations of misconduct involving a senior member of the Texas Southern University leadership team. This afternoon, the university was made aware of these serious allegations through the filing of a civil lawsuit.
While the university is not named as a party in the litigation, please be assured that Texas Southern University takes all allegations of misconduct seriously. In alignment with our policies and values, we have initiated an independent investigation to ensure a fair and thorough review of the matter. The executive in question has been placed on administrative leave.
The safety and well-being of all members of our community, students, student-athletes, faculty, and staff, remain our highest priority. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter and to preserve the integrity of the investigative process, the university will not offer any further comments at this time.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
HBCU Legends will provide additional details surrounding the allegations against Dr. Granger.