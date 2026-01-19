HBCU Showcase: Howard Women, Norfolk St. Men Win, Panthers Earn Top-Five Finishes

Prairie View A&M showcased its depth across the track and in the field Saturday, earning top-five finishes in both the men’s and women’s competitions at the HBCU Showcase at The Armory.

The Panther women tied for third with Norfolk State with 49 points in a meet won by Howard, while the men placed fifth with 47 points as Norfolk State captured the team title.

Panther Women Produce Balanced Effort

Prairie View A&M’s women relied on a balanced scoring effort highlighted by strong sprint, distance and field performances.

Sprinter Mikyah McDonald led the way in the short sprints, clocking 7.64 seconds in the 60-meter preliminaries before improving to 7.52 in the final to finish second. Sanai Kintchen added points in the 60-meter hurdles with an 8.84 performance as the Panthers continued to refine their early-season form.

In the quarter-mile, Nikiyah Williams posted a 58.37 to lead the group, with Treasure Bethea close behind at 58.54. The middle-distance unit also contributed, led by Lea Murphy’s 5:15.46 in the mile. Christina Fitzpatrick followed with a personal-best 5:23.75, while Nina Story finished in 5:25.00.

Fitzpatrick delivered one of the meet’s standout performances in the 3,000 meters, running a personal-best 10:50.22 — the third-fastest indoor time in Prairie View A&M history. Meagan Meyers followed in 11:00.98, ranking seventh all time for the program.

In the field events, Kimora Maxey placed third in the high jump after clearing 1.58 meters. Raina Thomas and Mariah Turner tied for seventh at 1.53 meters. Jada Stanford added a seventh-place finish in the long jump at 5.55 meters, and Jaliyah Gray cleared 2.75 meters to finish fourth in the pole vault. Kintchen also scored in the shot put with a 12.40-meter throw, while Kaylan Woodrow recorded a 14.80-meter effort in the weight throw.

Prairie View A&M Men Post Wins, Records at HBCU Showcase in New York | CREDIT: KYNDAL WHITE, PVAMU Athletics

Panther Men Add Victories, School Record

Prairie View A&M’s men highlighted their fifth-place finish with event victories in the high jump, pole vault and 4x400-meter relay, along with a school record in the 800 meters.

Sebastian Cruz broke the Prairie View A&M indoor record in the 800, running 1:53.58 to finish second overall. Thierry Garcon added two personal bests, posting the fourth-fastest indoor mile time in school history at 4:24.92 and the third-fastest 3,000-meter mark at 8:43.94.

In the sprints, Michael Rucker ran 7.08 in the 60 meters, while Anthony Mangram clocked 8.53 in the 60-meter hurdles. Bryce McFadden led the longer sprints with a 22.17 in the 200 meters.

The Panthers closed the meet with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay as McFadden teamed with A’isayah Brown, Todd Woods and De’Trevyon Goudeau to win in 3:17.06. In the field, Devin Miller won the high jump by clearing 2.04 meters, Darryl Muckelroy captured the pole vault title at 4.45 meters, and Shawn St. Romain recorded a 6.70-meter jump in the long jump.

Prairie View A&M will next compete at the New Mexico Team Open on Jan. 30–31 in Albuquerque as the Panthers continue to build toward the indoor championship season.

