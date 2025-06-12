Honoring a Legend: Remembering Morehouse's Beloved Coach & Alumnus Thomas 'TJ' Wells"
The Morehouse College Department of Athletics is deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved assistant coach and proud alumnus Thomas "T.J." Wells '74, who served the Maroon Tigers with distinction for almost four decades and leaves behind a championship legacy that helped define the success of Morehouse track & field and cross country.
A member of the Morehouse Class of 1974, Coach Wells was a two-sport student-athlete who played football and ran track for the Maroon Tigers. Joining the track & field coaching staff in 1987, his passion for competition, mentorship, and service carried over into an outstanding coaching career, where he partnered with Head Coach Willie Hill to lead Morehouse to 38 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championships in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track & field.
Coach Wells' most recent accomplishment came this season, when the Maroon Tigers captured the inaugural SIAC Indoor Track & Field Championship title in February 2025. This followed the 2024 Cross Country Championship that the Maroon Tigers captured. Under his guidance, Morehouse produced countless All-SIAC athletes, NCAA national qualifiers, and student-leaders who embodied the mission of the College both on and off the track.
"T.J. Wells was more than a coach—he was a cornerstone of our program, a mentor to our young men, and a proud Morehouse Man through and through," said Athletic Director Harold Ellis '92. "He shared a vision for excellence that went beyond medals and trophies. Together, he and Coach (Willie) Hill built a championship culture rooted in discipline, love, and purpose. His presence will be dearly missed, but his legacy lives on in every athlete he touched."
"Anybody can live," added Coach Willie Hill. "No one can live giving like Coach Wells. He was a true giver of life."
Coach Wells dedicated 38 years to developing student-athletes with the same energy, integrity, and work ethic he demonstrated as a player and alumnus. His tireless commitment to Morehouse athletics was marked by humility, leadership, and a profound belief in the power of education and sport.
His professional background included serving as a Center Director at the City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation (1973-1998). Additionally, he volunteered with Scouting America.
Details regarding a memorial service and celebration of life will be shared in the coming days. The Morehouse community extends its deepest condolences to the Wells family, former student-athletes, colleagues, and all who were inspired by his life and legacy.
Coach Well (left) after 2024 Cross Country Championship