HBCU Legends

Texas Southern's Unstoppable Run: Back-to-Back SWAC Cross Country Titles

Tigers men's cross country team are the Kings of the SWAC once again!

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern Cross Country Men's Championship Team
Texas Southern Cross Country Men's Championship Team / CREDIT: Texas Southern Athletics
In this story:

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University's men's cross country team has once again proven their dominance in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) by securing their second consecutive championship title in 2024. The Tigers showcased their talent and teamwork at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, where they outperformed their conference rivals to claim its back-to-back championship.


The TSU team, under the guidance of senior cross country coach Xavier Martinez, entered the competition well-prepared and confident. Their strategy paid off as they took an early lead in the 8K race, maintaining control throughout the event.

Race Highlights

  • Freshman Manuel Garza led the Tigers with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 26:43.9
  • Senior Brandon Adolphus followed closely, securing eighth place with a time of 26:47.9
  • Sophomore Jeremiah Barrera contributed to the team's success with a 12th-place finish (27:08.5)

Team Achievements

  • Second consecutive SWAC Men's Cross Country Championship
  • Third championship title in six years
  • Eighth overall cross country championship for the university

Individual Honors

  • Manuel Garza and Brandon Adolphus were named to the 2024 All-SWAC Second Team
  • Director of Track & Field Clyde Duncan, Sr. was awarded SWAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Track and Field