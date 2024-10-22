Texas Southern's Unstoppable Run: Back-to-Back SWAC Cross Country Titles

𝘾𝙊𝘼𝘾𝙃 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍



Congratulations to Head Coach Clyde Duncan, Sr. on being named the 2024 SWAC Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year!@gatorade #SWACMXC | #BuildingChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/wKdhEqAUzm