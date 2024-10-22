Texas Southern's Unstoppable Run: Back-to-Back SWAC Cross Country Titles
Tigers men's cross country team are the Kings of the SWAC once again!
In this story:
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University's men's cross country team has once again proven their dominance in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) by securing their second consecutive championship title in 2024. The Tigers showcased their talent and teamwork at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida, where they outperformed their conference rivals to claim its back-to-back championship.
The TSU team, under the guidance of senior cross country coach Xavier Martinez, entered the competition well-prepared and confident. Their strategy paid off as they took an early lead in the 8K race, maintaining control throughout the event.
Race Highlights
- Freshman Manuel Garza led the Tigers with a seventh-place finish, clocking in at 26:43.9
- Senior Brandon Adolphus followed closely, securing eighth place with a time of 26:47.9
- Sophomore Jeremiah Barrera contributed to the team's success with a 12th-place finish (27:08.5)
Team Achievements
- Second consecutive SWAC Men's Cross Country Championship
- Third championship title in six years
- Eighth overall cross country championship for the university
Individual Honors
- Manuel Garza and Brandon Adolphus were named to the 2024 All-SWAC Second Team
- Director of Track & Field Clyde Duncan, Sr. was awarded SWAC Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Published |Modified