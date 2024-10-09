ViiV Healthcare Teams Up With HBCU At Homecoming For HIV Prevention
MONTGOMERY, AL — The HIV epidemic continues to disproportionately affect the Black community in the South, with a significant impact on young adults. Alabama State University's Homecoming celebration recently became a platform for addressing this critical issue, focusing on HIV prevention and awareness.
"We're kind of in the epicenter of where HIV is hitting hard, and a lot of people don't know it," Bithiah Lafontant, ViiV Director of Corporate Communications, told HBCU Legends. "We really want to make sure that young people are informed about their options. There are several different HIV prevention options they can take advantage of. We want to ensure everybody has access to those options."
The HIV Crisis in the Black Community
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that nearly 53% of new HIV cases occur in the South, where most Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are located. Alarmingly, 50% of all new HIV diagnoses are among Black people aged 13 to 24.
ViiV Healthcare's Initiative at Alabama State University
ViiV Healthcare, a company dedicated to HIV treatment and prevention, sponsored Alabama State University's Homecoming festivities to tackle the HIV issue head-on.
Their main objectives were:
- Educate students, faculty, administration, and attendees about the rise of new HIV cases
- Promote understanding of HIV prevention methods
Lafontant emphasized the importance of addressing HIV on HBCU campuses, stating, "HIV is an issue that people don't really talk about, but it affects the Black community, the young community, very substantially. We're here today to make sure that people know that HIV is still a thing and that it's something that we should all be talking about."
Prevention Strategies and Education
ViiV Healthcare set up activation sites around the ASU campus to share information about HIV prevention options, including PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis). One such option is Apretude, a long-acting injectable medication for HIV prevention in adults and adolescents at high risk of HIV infection.
Engaging the Community
The company organized a weekend of activities to highlight the significance of HIV prevention, including:
- Tailgating events
- Step shows
- Face painting
- "Prevention Pop" giveaways
- Free testing at Five Horizons Health Centers
- A concert featuring various artists
The Importance of Open Dialogue
Head Coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. stressed the importance of providing accurate information to students, saying, "We're always trying to make sure that our student body has all the information. They'll make great decisions if they have the information. We understand that this is something that still affects especially the black and Latino community. Being an HBCU, we want to make sure that we reach out to our kids so they know all the facts."
ViiV Healthcare aims to address the misconceptions surrounding HIV by encouraging open conversations about prevention options and making people feel more comfortable discussing the topic.
Lafontant concluded, "At ViiV Healthcare, we're the only pharmaceutical company that's 100% focused on HIV. We are trying to make sure that HIV is a part of the conversation. That's how you address stigma by talking about things. We want to make people feel more comfortable talking about HIV, talking about prevention options. Little by little, we'll address the stigma that's one of the greatest impacts on HIV."
By raising awareness and providing education on HBCU campuses and in surrounding communities, ViiV hopes to combat the growing epidemic and promote better health outcomes for those at risk of HIV infection.
For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.