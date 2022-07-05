Skip to main content

Blow the Whistle Podcast: Grambling Fires Head Volleyball Coach

On this episode of the Blow the Whistle Podcast, Kyle T. Mosley (HBCU Legends) and Ralph Cooper (KCOH Houston) discuss Grambling's firing of newly hired volleyball coach.

Grambling State University announced the firing of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after conducting an internal investigation. Lucas was under heavy scrutiny from parents, student-athletes, and alumni after abruptly cutting the entire volleyball team soon after arriving on Grambling's campus as the program's head coach.

The problem was primarily with Lucas' decision to dismiss student-athletes from the volleyball program who held scholarships with the institution.

In the institution's official announcement, "The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program. Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation."

HBCU Legends will have additional details on the termination.

Grambling Fires Newly Hired Volleyball Coach

By Kyle T. Mosley2 hours ago
