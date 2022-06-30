Director of Athletics Curtis Campbell announced Dr. Ashley Johnson has been named the head volleyball coach at Morehouse College.

"I'm excited to have Coach Johnson join our staff, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the game of volleyball to our program," said Campbell.

Along with serving as Morehouse's Head Volleyball coach, Johnson will also continue her role as the head coach of the women's volleyball team at Clark Atlanta University. She is in her second year as the head coach of the Lady Panthers.

Johnson played volleyball at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) from 2006 to 2009. She finished her career as one of IUPUI's top blockers, ranking second in solo blocks (55), block assists (273) and total blocks (328). She appeared in 119 matches during her career, the 10th-highest total in school history.

"I am very grateful to Mr. Campbell and Mrs. Rodgers for giving me the opportunity to develop this program," said Johnson. "I am looking forward to making this program successful and competitive."

Morehouse Volleyball Team; Courtesy Morehouse College Athletics

In May 2010, Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from IUPUI in exercise science. In 2015, she received her doctorate in physical therapy from Hampton University. While at Hampton, she served as a volunteer assistant for the Lady Pirates volleyball program. Upon graduation, Johnson moved to Tampa, Florida, where she coached at Tampa Elite for two seasons before opening her own club, Volleyball Star VBC. While in Tampa, Johnson was named head volleyball coach at Robinson High School. She left Robinson as the winningest coach in school history, on the strength of a 25-8 campaign in 2017. Johnson also took the Lady Knights to the Florida High School Athletic Association's 6A Final Four in 2017. Johnson moved to Atlanta in 2019 to focus on volleyball sports medicine. She joined Tsunami Volleyball as the director of sports medicine, where she tended to all injured and rehabbing players. Johnson is a licensed physical therapist in the state of Georgia, and is the owner of DocJay Physical Therapy, an outpatient physical therapy practice.

Despite a difficult 2022 campaign, Johnson is optimistic about the future of Morehouse volleyball. She is excited to build a successful volleyball tradition in the Atlanta University Center (AUC).