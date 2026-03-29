Here’s 3 Baylor Baseball Players To Keep An Eye Out For vs Houston

Baseball in the Big 12 is officially underway, and the Houston club is going to do everything in its power to rack up as many wins as it can, and it starts this weekend.

The Baylor baseball team comes to Houston’s ballpark for a three-game series beginning this Friday and wrapping up on Sunday.

The Cougars enter the series at 13-11 overall, while the Bears are also 13-11. In the Big 12, the Cougars are 1-5 and the Bears are 2-4, so this is a pivotal series for staying in the race to reach the Regionals.

Baylor is led by their head coach, Mitch Thompson, and Houston’s skipper is Todd Whitting. Both men need this series this weekend after disappointing starts to the non-conference and conference slates, so can Thompson get this trio going early and pull out the series?

Travis Sanders

Brought the energy!



Huge thank you to our fans for helping cheer us to victory! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VPPudNf7au — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) March 25, 2026

The two-time All-State Selection at shortstop has been so helpful in the lineup, leading the Bears in several categories, including batting average, hits, and doubles. Listed at 6-foot-2, the redshirt junior is batting .386 with 34 hits and eight doubles.

He’s a native of Copperas Cove and previously played at Texas Tech before making the transition to Waco, Texas. Sanders was ranked No. 23ranked 2B from D1Baseball and has proven that on the field and on the plate as an All-Big 12 Honorable. He’s accumulated 15 RBIs, 14 walks to go along with a 1.015 OPS and .534 slugging percentage. If this guy sees the right pitch, he’s taking his shot, so pitch selection will be a big part of limiting him on base.

Brady Janusek

Relive last night's comeback win 📹 pic.twitter.com/MxiOQDekx3 — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) March 25, 2026

If anyone likes to keep up with OPS stats, Janusek is the leader of the team with a 1.048 OPS. Janusek is also the leader in at-bats and runs for Baylor with 92 at-bats and 24 runs. There are also very good eyes that he’s known to have when he steps up to the plate, as he draws the most walks out of all his teammates with 16.

He’s a freshman outfielder from Liberty Christian High School, listed at 6-foot-4 and 204 pounds. He was named the TAPPS Male Athlete of the Year and was a first-team all-state. On the year, he is a .348 hitter, driving in 22 RBIs with five home runs, which is second on the team. Give him a good pitch, and he’s going to send it over the wall, so Houston has to be mindful of the different pitches thrown to him.

Tyce Armstrong

This name might sound familiar because about a month or two ago, Tyce Armstrong became only the second player in NCAA history to hit three grand slams in a single game, doing so on Opening Day in the 15-2 victory over New Mexico State. With his accomplishment, he was named Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week and chosen as the first baseman on Baseball America’s National Team of the Week.

A native of Magnolia, Texas, Armstrong is batting .281 with a 1.007 OPS, a .607 slugging percentage, and a .400 on-base percentage, leading the team with 31 RBIs. He’s also registered eight home runs, which is more than anyone else on the roster. The Cougars’ pitching staff will be mindful of the damage the 6-foot-4 star can do to the baseball, so avoiding the long ball is going to be key in this matchup.

First pitch on Friday, March 27, will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m., with the finale also beginning at 1 p.m.