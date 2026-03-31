Houston Baseball is Off to Its Big 12-Worst Start Ever

On Feb. 20, Houston baseball found itself with a 5-0 start on its 2026 campaign, which included a sweep of the Puerto Rico baseball challenge and its first top-25 win since clinching a series win over No. 8 East Carolina on April 2, 2023, its final season in the American.

In most cases, a 5-0 start with wins over quality opponents has an opportunity to be translated into conference success, which the Cougars had two of those chances over the last three seasons in the Big 12 conference.

But even in grabbing two top-25 wins and four Quadrant 1 wins through 27 games on the season as impressive pieces towards a resume, which included a 9-7 comeback midweek win over No. 2 Texas at Schroeder Park on March 24, the Cougars have only translated one Big 12 win through nine games for their worst league start by far in their tenure in the conference.

And after suffering a home sweep at the hands of Baylor, Houston officially fell below .500 at 13-14 overall, and below .500 for the first time since May 17, 2024. The start also became the Cougars' worst identity since the 2021 season, for which they finished 19-34 overall and 7-21 in American play.

Reasons and metrics behind lackluster Big 12 start

There's no need to point further than Houston's pitching staff, for which, through the first three Big 12 series, the Cougars have allowed 11.2 runs per game. In part, it contributed to two run-rule losses to Kansas State at Schroeder Park to open league play.

As a result of its offensive efforts being outscored 101-59 through those three series, it leaves Houston dead last in the Big 12 standings and currently out of contention for a trip to the conference tournament in Surprise, Ariz. in May.

None are welcoming sights for coach Todd Whitting, who entered the final season of his current three-year contract signed following Houston's departure from the American.

Considering the Cougars have not clinched an NCAA regional appearance since 2018, the conditions for 2026 leaned into prove-it fashion with a vow by athletic director Eddie Nunez to bolster program resources.

One of those changes, inner-staff, included former Texas Tech pitching coach Matt Gardner, who gained experience in four trips to the College World Series under coach Tim Tadlock's staff to Cullen Boulevard.

But even in that change, Houston's team ERA has still hovered around 5.50, similar to its finishes in 2024 and 2025.

In total, the start has left many questions about how soon an end to Whitting's 16-season tenure at Houston there could be, but also as to what it could take for the Cougars to climb back into regional contention for the first time as a Big 12 member.