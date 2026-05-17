Houston Baseball Parts Ways With Head Coach Todd Whitting

Houston baseball lost its final series of the season against Arizona State, and the Sun Devils took two out of the three games over the weekend to end the Cougars’ season.

With the series loss, Houston finished with a 24-31 overall record and a 7-23 conference record which placed the Cougars in last in the Big 12.

Now with the season over, the Cougars will part ways with head coach Todd Whitting, who has been with the program since 2010.

Todd Whitting’s Houston Tenure Comes To An End

Feb 19, 2006; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils right fielder (9) Colin Curtis steals second base as the Houston Cougars infielder (8) Dustin Kingsbury tries to put the tag down at Packard Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Houston Vice President for Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced that Whitting would not be offered a new contract for the upcoming season.

”After careful evaluation, we have decided to make a change in the leadership of our baseball program,” Nuñez said. “We cannot thank Coach Whitting and his family enough for their efforts and wish him and his family well in their next endeavors.”

Since taking over in 2010, Whitting tallied 498 wins and won five conference championships in the American Athletic Conference.

He also has led his squad to four NCAA Tournament appearances and produced 49 MLB Draft picks.

While Houston had a lot of success in the middle of Whitting’s tenure, the Cougars have struggled later in his career, especially since joining the Big 12.

After a tough 7-22 record in the first year in the Big 12, the Cougars turned things around in 2025 by picking up its first ever Big 12 Conference Tournament victory against Kansas State.

Now, the Cougars had a very similar season as 2024 and the team had a dramatic fall off this year after starting off with five straight wins.

After all the good things that Whitting has done for the baseball program, especially with all of his success in the AAC, the Cougars will now look for a new head coach to get the baseball program back on track.

Being in the heart of Texas, Houston has all the athletes a program would need, and there is far too much talent on the Cougars’ roster each and every season to not be competitive.

With the sustained success in Houston’s basketball program led by Kelvin Sampson and the recent success of Houston’s football team under head coach Willie Fritz, it is likely for Houston to go with a similar coach with the same characteristics as Sampson and Fritz who is ready to rebuild a program into a force in the Big 12 Conference.