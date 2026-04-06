Houston Baseball Secures Historic Series Victory Over Texas Tech

Houston baseball came away with a huge series win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 13-10 victory on Saturday.

This was the first series victory for Houston baseball in Lubbock since 1980, which shows how important this win was for the program.

With the series win, Houston is back to .500 on the season; however, the Cougars are just 3-9 in conference play.

Houston Baseball Takes Series Over Texas Tech

Jun 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; A set of baseballs rest on the infield prior to the game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Houston came into game one of the series with just a single conference win on its resume.

That all changed as the Cougars stunned Texas Tech with an 8-6 victory in the series opener, which was their first win in Lubbock since 1996.

The first game was decided by the long ball, and Houston hit three homers in the contest.

Junior catcher Riley Jackson began the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Xavier Perez followed, hitting a three-run homer in the fifth.

Senior infielder Cade Climie ended the night with a two-run shot in the seventh, which was enough to defeat the Red Raiders on the road.

Freshman pitcher Connor Udland gave Houston a boost, striking out five batters over his five innings pitched, and he earned the win because of his well-rounded performance.

Senior pitcher Ryne Rodriguez picked up his third save of the season by tossing the final four innings in relief, and the Cougars only using two pitchers in game one really helped out the bullpen the rest of the series.

In the second game, the offense exploded for 13 runs as Houston defeated Texas Tech 13-10.

The Cougars had to claw their way to victory in this one, finding themselves down three runs in the ninth inning.

After evening the score, Houston and Texas Tech went into extra inning where Houston managed to plate three more runs in the eleventh inning to secure the victory.

With bases loaded in the top of the inning, sophomore infielder Jackson LaLima walked to give Houston a one-run lead.

Later in the inning, former Red Raider Antonelli Savattere smoked a two-run double to give Houston a 13-10 advantage.

Senior pitcher Chris Scinta earned the save by slamming the door shut in the eleventh inning, which was his second save of the season.

The Cougars fell in the final game 11-2, but nonetheless, the Cougars made history with the weekend win in Lubbock over Texas Tech.

Next up, the Cougars will face the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Huntsville on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.