Houston Cougars Baseball Has Found its New Head Coach

Houston baseball recently parted ways with former head coach Todd Whitting, who had been with the program since 2010.

With a focus on building a new culture, the Cougars may have found its head coach for the future.

Houston baseball is expected to hire Lamar’s head coach Will Davis to lead the Cougars for the upcoming season per college baseball analyst Kendall Rodgers via X.

What Will Davis Brings To Houston

Feb 19, 2006; Tempe, AZ, USA; Houston Cougars first baseman (18) Brad Lincoln hits home run against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 3rd inning to give his team a 5-1 lead at Packard Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It has been a struggle so far in the Big 12 Conference for the Cougars, and Houston needs a change at head coach to get the program back on track.

To respond to the vacancy, Houston’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Eddie Nuñez is expected to bring in Davis, who previously worked with Nuñez at LSU.

Davis is well known for his eight seasons on the staff of the LSU Tigers, which competes for national championships in baseball almost every season.

In 2016, he was hired as Lamar’s head coach, and was faced with the task of completely building a roster from scratch.

In his time with the Cardinals, he has produced 10 MLB Draft selections, and he had his squad advance to the conference championship each of the past five seasons.

Davis has also proven that he can develop talent, producing 41 all-conference players in his time at Lamar.

Now, Davis will face a very similar situation like when he first took over the baseball program at Lamar.

The Cougars baseball team is searching for answers, finishing last in the Big 12 with a 7-23 conference record.

With Davis joining the program, he will have a lot more resources being in the Big 12 along with a University ready to get back on the map in baseball.

Houston has some of the best baseball players in the nation every season at the high school level, and there is no reason not to field a competitive team at UH.

Davis brings a more youthful perspective to UH, and that could be very beneficial in the new era of NIL and the transfer portal.

The experienced head coach has also proven that he can recruit very well locally at Lamar, which is a huge plus now joining a program in one of the most baseball-rich cities in the nation.

Davis will have all the resources to get Houston back to competing at the top of the conference, and with his ability to recruit and develop players, he could be the answer to getting the Cougars back to the college World Series.