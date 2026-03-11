Houston Cougars Land Trio of Arms on Pitcher of the Year Watchlist

Houston's growth on the mound has been one of its biggest steps forward from last season. What was once an inconsistent unit has settled into a more reliable pitching staff built on its starters.

Because the Cougars' starting rotation has been able to eat up more innings this season, it's put less of a strain on the program's bullpen. That growth from Houston's more durable arms has resulted in an 11-5 start for the Cougars ahead of Big 12 conference play.

A trio to keep an eye on 👀 pic.twitter.com/owOWy5lr1m — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) March 11, 2026

That early success now comes with national recognition. Junior Richie Roman, senior Paul Schmitz, and junior Alex Solis were each named to the 2026 Pitcher of the Year Watch List. Houston is just one of two programs in the Big 12 to have three selections to the watchlist.

The Numbers Behind Houston's Rise

Last season, Houston's pitching staff ranked in the lower of the Big 12 across several metrics. That led to the Cougars ending the season with a 30-25 record. While the program started the season strong in 2025, Houston once again struggled to find its footing in conference play.

A large portion of the Cougars' struggles stemmed from their starting pitching. Because Antoine Jean was more effective making multiple appearances in a three-game series, Houston's starters weren't necessarily relied on for their depth.

Performances this season from Roman, Schmitz, and Solis have played a vital role in completely changing that narrative.

Richie Roman - 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 10.1 IP, 2 ER, 12 K, 3 BB

Paul Schmitz - 7.71 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14.0 IP, 12 ER, 13 K, 7 BB

Alex Solis - 2.40 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 15.0 IP, 4 ER, 16 K, 4 BB

Houston's pitching staff enters conference play as one of the most improved units in the country. The Cougars currently rank in the top-50 in hits allowed per nine innings (18th), walks plus hits per innings pitched (37th), and earned run average (39th).

While it's still early in the season, the Cougars have shown that they can handle tough opponents, highlighted by upset wins over No. 12 Wake Forest and Alabama. Even if Todd Whitting's squad can't be considered Big 12 title contenders yet, Houston certainly has both the offense and the pitching depth to improve on their conference record from last season.

Houston's challenge now sustaining this level of pitching production against league opponents. The Cougars will be thrown right into the fire this coming weekend as they take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Houston has the benefit of getting Kansas State at home for the three-game series, but Dee Kennedy and Ty Smolinski headline a Wildcat offense that's been on a tear as of late. Coog Nation may find out if the Cougars' have a legitimate weekend rotation or not based on the weekend's results.