Houston Cougars Receive Top-25 Votes in Latest NCBWA Poll

Over the weekend, Houston Cougars baseball completed a four-game sweep of the Puerto Rico Challenge in Ponce & Caguas. After upsetting No. 21 Wake Forest to begin their 2026 campaign, the Cougars secured wins over Boston College, Manhattan, and Washington.

The Cougars' 4-0 start has already earned them votes in the latest NCBWA Top-25 Poll. While it's only been four games, the Houston baseball program is already receiving national attention. The 8-2 upset win over the Demon Deacons on opening day likely played a major role in Houston catching the eyes of the college baseball world.

By the way, your Houston Cougars are receiving votes in the latest NCBWA Poll ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0RQUMx6J7E — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) February 17, 2026

After Houston missed out on the NCAA Tournament last season, many recognized that the Cougars' baseball program had fallen short of expectations. With their 4-0 start, has at least begun to shift change that narrative.

Even with only four games under their belt, Houston has already shown that this isn't the same team from a year ago. Not only did the Cougars pull off a major upset over the weekend, but they also delivered in big time moments to secure narrow wins over teams like Manhattan and Washington.

Reevaluating Expectations for the 2026 Campaign

Feb 19, 2006; Tempe, AZ, USA; Houston Cougars infielder (8) Dustin Kingsbury celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 3rd inning at Packard Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, the Cougars were a big question mark in the Big 12 baseball landscape. While the program was steadily improving, many surrounding the program expected last year's squad to at least make an NCAA Tournament appearance. Those expectations only made Houston's absence from the bracket feel even more deflating.

But head coach Todd Whitting and his squad are already changing the narrative around Houston baseball. The fact that the Cougars are receiving votes this early in the season means that Whitting and his staff are doing something right.

While the program entered the season with questions about their pitching staff, it seems that Houston has several arms it can currently rely on. Paul Schmitz, Kendall Hoffman, and Richie Roman all showed out in their first starts of the season, while Chris Scinta was lights out of the Houston bullpen.

A True Tournament Litmus Test Awaits

UTRGV's head baseball coach Derek Matlock, center, stands in the dugout against Texas Tech in a non-conference baseball game, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Rip Griffin Park. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Make no mistake. The win over Wake Forest is impressive. The Demon Deacons are expected to be a NCAA Tournament team with ease, and they even have the potential to be a host-site in May/June. That being said, the Cougars will find out quickly if their win was just a lucky break or a true indicator of their growth over the last year.

This coming weekend, Houston will host the UTRGV Vaqueros — one of the more dangerous mid-majors in college baseball. Head coach Derek Matlock led his program to 36 wins last season, fueled by a relentless offense.

If the Cougars can secure a series win a progra like UTRGV, they could receive even more attention from other national polls covering college baseball.

