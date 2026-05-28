Houston’s New Coach Is The Key The Cougars To Reaching The College World Series

On Tuesday, May 26, Houston baseball hired Will Davis as the ninth head coach in Cougar baseball history.

The move was to replace former head coach Todd Whitting, who was released after being with the program since 2010.

With Davis having plenty of experience at the highest level of college baseball, he will now be relied upon to get Houston back to the College World Series.

How Will Davis Could Get Houston To The College World Series

Feb 19, 2006; Tempe, AZ, USA; Houston Cougars pitcher (9) Luis Flores celebrates after striking out two Arizona State Sun Devils batters with bases loaded in the fifth inning at Packard Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images Copyright Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Davis has a lengthy resume between LSU and Lamar. He began as an assistant coach with the Tigers, where he won the national championship in 2009.

Because of his success at LSU, Lamar hired him as their new head coach in 2016. Davis has continued winning at Lamar, and he led his team to a 2026 Southland Conference Tournament victory.

His story isn’t over at Lamar as he still has to coach his team through the postseason in the College Station Regional this weekend.

”I am thrilled and honored to be the head baseball coach at the University of Houston,” Davis said. “I have spent my entire coaching career at both LSU and Lamar, competing against them firsthand what a special place this is. In my time in college baseball, they have come so close to making it to Omaha on several occasions and I am getting excited to take on that challenge of getting the program over that hump.”

Davis has proven that he can win against the best teams in the entire NCAA at LSU, and he also has done very well with rebuilding a Lamar squad into a force in the Southland Conference.

One way he has been so successful is his ability to recruit no matter what the circumstances are, and he proved that at Lamar.

When he first joined the program, the Cardinals were desperate for success and Davis has put the program on the map as they have reached the postseason with a chance to go to a Super Regional.

Now, Davis will join a Houston program that is searching for success in the Big 12 Conference.

He will have all the resources a head coach can ask for with a university that is committed to their sports programs, alongside having the opportunity to recruit some of the nation’s best baseball players right in Houston.

With Houston being so close to reaching a College World Series in the past, now paired with a coach who knows what it takes to win and how to rebuild a program, Davis and Houston are a perfect match and he can be the key to leading them on a deep postseason run.