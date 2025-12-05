Houston Outfielder is a Top 50 Prospect in 2026 MLB Draft Rankings

Major League Baseball released its first official draft rankings list for the 2026 draft on Thursday in listing the top 100 prospects of the class, after a season that left scouts ready to circle back on notable profiles just gaining traction.

Among the top 50 on MLB Pipeline's prospect rankings, Houston junior outfielder Tre Broussard is listed as the No. 46 overall prospect, which can be largely attributed to his speed and athleticism that mostly began under the radar in a league like the Big 12.

The No. 46 overall and No. 28 college prospect?



Houston’s Tre Broussard (@BroussardTre). https://t.co/TStky3Vy5J — Michael C. Carrara (@michaelcoalec) December 5, 2025

Broussard's buildup

Broussard caught that attention in stealing a combined 41 bases in 2025 between 54 games for the Cougars and 20 games for the Harwich Mariners of the Cape Cod League in the summer.

With Houston, his 31 stolen bases were good for sixth all-time in single-season program history. The bulk of that came on a streak of 21 consecutive stolen bases to open the season, which made for the second-longest streak in program history.

That athleticism is applicable in center field for Broussard with his run-down ability in reaching gaps quickly and a strong arm that may not require many relayed throws, leaving for use to be suited in the corners as well.

Finding gaps is also his strong suit in what his profile described as a "reasonably disciplined approach" at the plate, which helped him hit a stout .292 with an .828 OPS with the Cougars while drawing 22 walks.

Add in 19 extra-base hits and 34 runs driven in, and Broussard seems only primed for a potential breakout campaign to keep or improve his prospective stance, in an upcoming season where Houston vies for its first NCAA regional bid since 2018.

Scouting grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 70 | Arm: 55 | Field: 60 | Overall: 50

After transferring to Shadow Creek to Clear Brook High School in Friendswood for his senior year, Broussard helped lead the Wolverines to a District 24-6A title in batting .304 with a .988 OPS in 2023.

Broussard began his collegiate career at San Jacinto College-North, where he batted .409 with a 1.016 OPS with 17 stolen bases across 36 games with the Ravens in 2024. This ultimately caught the eye of coach Todd Whitting and his staff, who quickly made him feel at home with Houston ahead of an impressive first Division I sophomore campaign.

In looking to add on from that campaign, Broussard, as the No. 28 college prospect in the rankings, seeks to shine along with other Big 12 talents on the list, including sophomore outfielder Sawyer Strosnider (No. 10) and junior outfielder Chase Brunson (No. 44) of TCU, and Arizona State junior left-handed pitcher Cole Carlon (No. 39).