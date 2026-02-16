How Strong Pitching Has Led the Houston Cougars to a 3-0 Start in Puerto Rico

After missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season, it was clear that the Houston baseball program needed to make an adjustment. While it's only been three games, the Cougars seem to already be getting national attention.

Head coach Todd Whitting's squad got off to a hot start in the Puerto Rico Challenge with an undefeated 3-0 record. Not only did they take care of business against Boston College and Manhattan, but they also shocked the No. 21-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons as well on opening day. Even D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers took note of the Cougars' successful start to the 2026 college baseball season.

Pretty impressed with the job the @UHCougarBB pitching staff did this weekend. Nice work by Matt Gardner to have that staff ready to rock in weekend one. Onward for the #Coogs. https://t.co/MCdOU7Rorb — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) February 15, 2026

While the offense produced enough runs at the plate to open the weekend with three straight wins, the Cougars' bats were overshadowed by their pitching. Across Houston's first three games, the pitching staff allowed just five total runs while not giving up a triple or a home run.

Do the Cougars Have A Legitimate Weekend Rotation?

The first pitch of the @NCAABaseball season is a strike from @paul_schmitz27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j8qOPGW0E6 — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) February 13, 2026

The short answer to that question is that it's too soon to say. After all, it has only been three games, even if the Cougars have gotten off to a positive start to the season. But there's still reason to buy stock in Houston's pitchers. Not only did they hold their opponent to two or less runs in each game, but the pitching staff also finished the weekend with a 1.33 earned run average.

Paul Schmitz, the senior right-hander, got things started for the Cougars on Friday as they looked to upset the No. 21-ranked Demon Deacons. Schmitz was one of the premier arms for the Cougars pitching staff last season as he made 14 appearances totaling 59.2 innings. He also finished the 2025 season with a 5.58 earned run average, but showed flashes of being a legitimate Friday-night starter for the Cougars.

Against Wake Forest, Schmitz threw 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. He also struck out two in his first start of the season.

On day two of the Puerto Rico Challenge, the Cougars picked up a solid 5-1 win over Boston College. Kendall Hoffman, the sophomore from Seminole, Florida, got the start against the Eagles. Last season, Hoffman totaled 35.0 innings pitched and ended the season with a 5.40 earned run average.

The right-hander gave the Cougars another quality start on Saturday as he exited the game with 4.1 innings pitched, three hits allowed, one strikeout, and one walk. While it wasn't the most dominant performance, it was enough to eventually hand the ball off to Jackson Baker in relief.

On Sunday, it was Richie Roman getting the call for the Cougars as they took on the Manhattan Jaspers. The Cougars eventually walked away with a win, but only by a score of 4-2. Roman had possibly Houston's best start of the weekend with 5.0 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, and one walk. The right-hander also tallied a team-high five strikeouts through the first weekend of games.

Stellar work in his first start of the season 👏



Final line for Richie: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 K, 1 BB pic.twitter.com/vBDLDdUCNs — Houston Baseball (@UHCougarBB) February 15, 2026

