2 Huge Takeaways From Houston Cougars' Blowout Win at Baylor

WACO, Texas-- Four double-figure scorers, including junior forward Joseph Tugler's 12-point, 11-rebound double, helped the No. 7 Houston Cougars cruise to a 77-55 blowout win over Baylor at Foster Pavilion Saturday afternoon, in the first of a season home-and-home series on the Brazos River.

Coming into the first Under-16 timeout of the game, Houston faced a 14-6 deficit after it began 2-for-10 from the floor, while the Bears began an early, red-hot 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Uncertainty flowed further when freshman guard Kingston Flemings, who helped seal the Cougars' thrilling win over Texas Tech Tuesday night at Fertitta Center, racked up two personal fouls within the first three minutes.

That uncertainty became a thing of the past, as what began as a raucous rival road environment into that timeout eventually formed into morgue-like silence from Houston outscoring Baylor 71-41 the rest of the way.

Supporting this explosive rivalry win, here are two key takeaways from it that helped Houston move to 15-1 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Tugler's double-double makes bulk of offensive glass

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) drives to the basket between Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) and center Caden Powell (44) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tugler's second consecutive double-double not only showed he's come quite a way from his slow offensive start to the season, but it made up for the bulk of Houston's 23 offensive rebounds when faced with a Baylor squad generally set at that craft.

Eight of Tugler's 11 boards helped create a dominant plus-13 advantage on the offensive glass and helped Houston finish with its first double-digit advantage on the mark in Big 12 play.

Considering this was part of what created massive separation for Houston in a conference road environment, it's also a statement as to what Tugler's maximum career potential on the glass is in utilizing his 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Houston: the 'Care Bears' of the basketball

Jan 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) scores a basket over Baylor Bears guard Michael Rataj (12) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Even in coming out of the toughest starts on the floor and when faced with a Big 12 street fight on the road, the Cougars continue to emphasize their care of the basketball in the midst of their rampant physicality.

A staggering plus-11 margin off 16 Baylor turnovers helped Houston create statement separation in a rival road environment that quickly went silent, especially after the Cougars began shooting 6-for-20 from the floor as a team.

As a result, through three Big 12 contests, Houston has averaged a plus-8.7 turnover margin. It's something to consider seeing how ball security has come a quick way in improvement from the start of non-conference play, with youthful eyes being a small factor.

Therefore, it only further proves coach Kelvin Sampson's emphasis on how it's not the scoring that matters, but racking up the possessions and opportunities that create scoring.