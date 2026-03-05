2 Huge Takeaways From No. 7 Houston's Senior Night Win Over Baylor

Two seniors. One freshman. No. 7 Houston men's basketball's starting backcourt.

Even with different classifications, all three likely played their last game inside Fertitta Center.

But in a come-from-behind effort, they combined for 47 points towards the Cougars' 77-64 senior night win over Baylor Wednesday night, to complete a season sweep of their former Southwest Conference rivals and stamp a 15-1 mark at home in 2025-26.

For the majority of the game, the Cougars had to play catch-up behind the Bears' 7-for-11 start from 3-point range, and at one point, trailing behind a streak of seven consecutive makes from the floor.

Facing deficits as large as 10 and a three-and-a-half-minute stretch of lacking ball security, it appeared as if Houston was set to become the latest example of Week 17's ongoing chaos in the Big 12 conference.

But a 23-6 Houston run out of the under-8 media timeout and on, assisted by four Baylor turnovers in that span and triples from Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, and Milos Uzan, negated any such possibility.

Where the emotions flowed in senior presentations, they were converted into adrenaline in towards the Cougars, grabbing their fifth straight win over the Bears as members of the Big 12, leaving for a storybook finish.

With Houston now 25-5 overall and 13-4 in league play, with one step towards securing the sole No. 2-seed in the conference tournament, here are the game's two takeaways that dive into the surrealness of the senior night festivities.

Flemings leaves senior-like mark on Fertitta Center

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) reacts to playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He may only be a freshman guard, but as a likely one-and-done prospect as a projected top-five 2026 NBA draft pick, Flemings stepped off the court in uniform one last time in a senior-like fashion, especially with his game-leading 11th 20-point performance.

In showing his willingness not give up on a loose ball and cash it into a successful possession for Houston, Flemings issued physicality and avid scoring towards the staggering run over the final seven and a half minutes.

Postgame, Baylor coach Scott Drew filed comparisons of Flemings to veteran guard Russell Westbrook, alluding to acceleration in transition and in fastbreak opportunities, while also crediting his ball security for his classification in posting seven assists.

Though Flemings may not be an immediate graduate of the University of Houston, he exhibited a performance much like a long collegiate career to thwart away anything from spoiling one final ride.

Fertitta Center stays Sharp

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles against Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Five triples for Sharp may seem like just a normal outing from deep for the program's 3-pointer record-holder.

But they were the last of countless memories made across a five-year dance inside Fertitta Center, where, from breaking his leg in his freshman year to working his way into the starting backcourt, he became the lifeline from deep that helped Houston go 48-2 at home in its first three seasons in the Big 12.

The journey, and the appreciation for that lifeline, came full circle pregame, when Sharp and coach Kelvin Sampson embraced each other in emotion among the senior presentations.

But while the Fertitta Center saw its last part of his triumphant journey, the lifeline still beats as key towards getting Houston back to the promised land, being the prized third weekend of the NCAA tournament with the greatest program accomplishment in mind.