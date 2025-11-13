2 Important Takeaways from Houston Cougars 78-45 Win Over Oakland
The No.1 Houston Cougars moved to 3-0 with a 78-45 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Head coach Kelvin Sampson's defense shined, holding the Grizzlies to just over 31% shooting overall and only 23% from the three-point line.
Offensively, guards Kingston Flemings and Emanuel Sharp led the way with 19 points each. Sharp shot an impressive 5-for-9 from three, while Flemings showed off his ability to create shots shooting 8-for-12 from the floor.
One of the most notable differences between the Cougars and the Grizzlies on Wednesday night was each team's control of the basketball. Houston dominated the glass with a 46-32 rebounding advantage and committed just six turnovers compared to Oakland's 13.
The Kingston Flemings Hype is Real
Flemings, the true freshman from San Antonio, Texas was a driving force for the Cougars' offense all night. Not only did the freshman guard drop double-digit points for the second time in a row, but he also created openings for his teammates with nine assists on the night.
During Sampson's postgame press conference, the head coach was asked about Flemings being able to put high assist numbers in only his third game as a Cougar.
"It's like Milos Uzan and Jamal Shead," Sampson said. "Shead had almost four assists to one turnover, Milos was the way, so he's just following the line of all the point guards we've had."
Flemings being grouped in with Shead and Uzan is high praise from a veteran coach like Sampson. Not only does it speak volumes about the freshman class that Houston has put together, but it also shows how much the head coach trusts Flemings to make the right decision during games.
This Team Still Has Room to Grow
After Houston's 78-45 win over Oakland, Coach Sampson was honest about his feelings about the team three games into the season. When talking about the Cougars' defense against the Golden Grizzlies, the head coach emphasized the fact that his squad did a good job of multitasking but felt that there was still room to grow.
"That's what happens when you play three games," Sampson said. "We're not going to do that the first game, not going to do it in the second, we were better tonight, but this team is going to be like every team we've ever had here. We'll just keep getting better and better as they go."
"It doesn't mean were not going to lose some games, we will," Sampson added. "Just like everybody else in America. We're going to lose games. Everybody is going to lose games...For us that doesn't matter. What matters is that we continue to do what we've always done, just keep getting better.
Through their first three contests, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 218-150. While Sampson's squad might not put up 90+ points per game, Houston's suffocating defense more than makes up for it. If what Sampson says is true, and the Cougars really do have room for improvement, it could be trouble for the rest of the college basketball world.