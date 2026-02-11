2 Key Takeaways From No. 3 Houston Cougars' Win at Utah

A career-high eight triples from redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp and 20 team points off 13 turnovers helped the No. 3 Houston Cougars cap off its two-game road trip sweep with a 66-52 win over the Utah Utes Tuesday night at Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

Despite multiple field scoring droughts and moments that slowed the pace of the game for it to appear not the prettiest, it's typically difficult to take a road win in the Big 12 conference for granted, no matter the strength of the opponent.

Nonetheless, with the help of No. 9 Kansas' 82-78 win over previously-undefeated No. 1 Arizona, Houston's win helped move the Cougars into a tie with the Wildcats for first place in the conference at 10-1, leaving the stakes potentially higher for the two teams' meeting at Fertitta Center on Feb. 21.

After five days in the state of Utah and a bevy of contributions big and small across the active roster, here are two things to take away from the Cougars' wire-to-wire victory over the Utes:

Emanuel Sharp: the Dean from Deep

Feb 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) goes up for a three-point shot against Utah Utes forward Josh Hayes (7) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In surpassing former teammate Marcus Sasser to set the new Houston program triples record at 277, Sharp brought back a familiar sight of being the late-season lifeline from deep as a career 38% 3-point shooter.

The best from beyond the arc.@emanuelsharp_ now owns the school record for most career 3-pointers!#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/xg1ZM2AcK8 — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) February 11, 2026

Six of his triples towards his season-high-tying 27 points came within the first 10 and a half minutes of the game to set a template of early separation for the Cougars, even fending off small scoring threats like that of native Houstonian junior forward Keanu Dawes and four dunks as part of his 15 points.

With seven Big 12 games remaining and a crucial three-game stretch coming from Feb. 16-23, the "Sharp shooter" prowess remains crucial to be consistent towards the big dance in March, as its jsut one of the factors towards Houston's fourth overall KenPom rating.

Miller's hustle proves implicative for March

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) dribbles against Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jalen Celestine (32) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sophomore guard Mercy Miller has repeatedly shown he's earning his minutes off the bench in not giving on a play on either end of the floor, especially when it comes to the baton being handed to him to gap the separation for the Cougars late in games.

Even with six points, a block, and a steal for a running layup in transition, it was enough in a shared effort to be able to let the bulk of Houston's early offense get its rest.

But it also signaled that his minutes may become crucial in the NCAA tournament for the same purpose for potentially every weekend, and possibly stepping up in the instance of dire foul trouble late in games near the top of Houston's rotation.