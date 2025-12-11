2 Key Takeaways From No. 7 Houston Cougars' Win Over Jackson State

Redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp and freshman guard Isiah Harwell each posted 20-point performances en route to the No. 7 Houston Cougars tipping off their Week 6 homestand on a commanding note with an 80-38 blowout win over Jackson State Wednesday at Fertitta Center.

Though it appeared jittery for the Cougars at first when Jackson State began 4-for-4 from three-point range as a team, and with the turnover margin sitting tight through the first 10 minutes of the game, Houston effectively made it a different picture for the remainder.

While Sharp showed no signs of slowing down from his season-high 27-point outing from Saturday at Toyota Center, Harwell inspired confidence off the bench for the Cougars in signaling complete performances by all active Houston freshmen through 10 games in the season.

Not only was that confidence inspired by Harwell, but in redshirt sophomore center Jacob McFarland's collegiate debut three seasons into his career after overcoming setbacks.

With the theme of overcoming setbacks to make instant impacts both big and small, we've sorted this into two key takeaways from the win.

A night of confidence for Harwell

Dec 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) scores a bakset during the first half against the Jackson State Tigers at Fertitta Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Heading into the game, Harwell had been averaging around 2.8 points per game, though giving promising glimpses of his shooting splits, especially from deep.

With tonight's display, if there's ever been as much of a confidence boost from any of coach Kelvin Sampson's bench or freshman class, Harwell certainly showed it in connecting on 8 of 14 shooting with four triples.

With a breakout performance like this, it comes without a nod to what Harwell had to endure prior in coming off an ACL tear in his senior year of high school. Within his return through summer workouts and a slight in scares from a sore to the plates in his back, he slowly but surely built his stance as an impact freshman off the bench for Sampson both on and off the ball.

But what should come as no surprise is the caliber that Harwell has held in being part of Houston's top-rated freshman class to be able to put up a 20-point outing like this.

A long time coming for McFarland

Houston Cougars center Jacob McFarland (12) warms up Friday, March 28, 2025, ahead of the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When McFarland checked into the game with 4:26 remaining in what officially marked his collegiate debut, the crowd at Fertitta Center roared with applause in knowing his story.

"I really do appreciate the fanbase, sticking with me three years," he said. "I haven't been playing; I've been out with injuries. It's just [them] sticking with me and giving me that ovation. It really meant a lot to me."

In a similar, but far-dated back story alluding to overcoming setbacks, it took McFarland three seasons to overcome two surgeries for a broken leg and a hanging-tough road to recovery ahead of the 2025-26 season.

In stepping on court in game action for the first time, McFarland registered two rebounds while drawing a foul and earning his first trip to the stripe. Though not a large sample, this could be a glimpse as to what his impact could mean for Houston's frontcourt once he feels 100 percent down the line.

In all, it could only mean the start of something special for McFarland to add on to his diligent overcoming of adversity.