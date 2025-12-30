2 Key Takeaways From No. 8 Houston Cougars' Narrow Win Over Middle Tennessee

In overcoming a slow start from the floor out of a nine-day break, the No. 8 Houston Cougars concluded their 2025-26 non-conference slate with a 69-60 win over Middle Tennessee Monday night at Fertitta Center, improving to 12-1 on the season.

Though it was considered an ugly win, the efforts of freshman guard Kingston Flemings, who led the way with 15 points on 5 of 14 shooting as one of three Cougars who scored in double figures, helped Houston's lead hold firm as it got no higher than six possessions for the entire night.

Winning the turnover battle proved enough for Houston to fend off the Blue Raiders, shooting nearly 40 percent from deep, as senior guard Kamari Lands finished with 18 points in part from four triples.

With the flip to a new calendar imminent and Big 12 play approaching, here are two key takeaways from the game that made it a win nonetheless, but also a performance the Cougars would rather wash away and learn from.

Cougars frostbitten early in scoring from winter break

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles the ball as Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders guard Jahvin Carter (2) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Considering Houston shot a hot 52 percent from the floor en route to a 94-85 win over Arkansas on Dec. 20, it was not out of the blue to think some jitters would occur shooting-wise out of a holiday break.

In the beginning, 5-for-20 from the floor; however, the Cougars had to contend with Middle Tennessee beginning 4-for-9 from 3-point range in part from four combined triples from graduate guard Alec Oglesby and junior forward Chris Loofe, as the Blue Raiders held a lead of no more than a possession for the first 11:38 of the game.

However, a swift 8-for-11 close to the first half from the floor and a 40.7-percent finish from the floor overall helped Houston successfully dash away Middle Tennessee's shooting threats.

Though not the prettiest of displays by far, this should still prove feasible enough to help the Cougars warm up for their Big 12 road opener later in the week against Cincinnati.

Houston dominates in scoring off turnovers

Dec 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders forward Torey Alston (10) attempts to get a rebound away from Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Fertitta Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With Middle Tennessee committing 19 turnovers, the Cougars were able to finish with a commanding +13 margin and nearly shutting out the Blue Raiders with a 30-3 advantage in points off turnovers.

For a night that did not represent the best of emotions postgame among coach Kelvin Sampson, senior guard Milos Uzan and redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp, it still stands tall that Houston's margin proved a big difference towards the outcome of the game, even if the best performances don't lie ahead.

It points back to Sampson's emphasis on not overreacting, and as it's happened times before, the Cougars have shown to turn a corner at the start of Big 12 play.