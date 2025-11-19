3 Studs On Rider Could Bother Houston’s Thursday Night
Buckle your seatbelt.
It could be a bumpy ride Thursday night when the undefeated Houston Cougars take on the 1-2 Rider Broncs.
After flying high after walking out with a huge resume building win in a game against the Auburn Tigers, coach Kelvin Sampson's team could have a hangover after having an excellent performance last Sunday on a neutral floor that was in front of a crowd that didn’t favor them.
When Rider’s head coach, Kevin Baggett, enters the Fertitta Center, he’ll have his roster prepared to take on Houston’s best players. He’ll need these three players to have their best performances of the early season with a ton of basketball left to play.
Flash Burton, Guard
One of the Broncs' biggest stars is Flash Burton, an athlete who can drive quickly down the lane and move around the floor at a fast pace. He can shoot from multiple ranges and maneuver his way through traffic.
His statistics are among the best on the Riders' roster. At the moment, Burton is doing solid from the field, knocking down 38.9 percent along with converting 76.9 percent of his free throws. In the point column, Burton is averaging 13.3 points per game and contributing in the assist department, averaging two per game, while hauling in four rebounds.
Zion Cruz, Guard
The 6-foot-5 senior from Trenton, New Jersey, has been an asset to the Broncs this season. He is one of the best handlers with the basketball and has been one of the team's frequent scorers.
On the season, Zion Cruz is averaging 11.3 points each outing with 3.7 rebounds. He’s an athlete who takes care of business on the floor, but he can be an issue when he heats up. From the field, he is shooting 36.6 percent. From behind the arc, his numbers are only 23.1 percent, but he needs to get guarded because he takes shots without hesitation.
Mohamad Diallo, Forward
The talented athlete is one of the broncs' big players, who will want to protect the paint and limit the Cougars' easy layups. Mohamad Diallo is doing what he can to get into the game more, averaging 13.5 minutes. He’ll be in and out of the rotation, but might be someone that the Houston defense needs to guard a ton.
The senior is averaging 5.3 per game with six rebounds. In Diallos' last appearance, he played 18 minutes, scoring 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Houston’s shooters are going to need to have a nice shot selection that's out of reach for Diallo.