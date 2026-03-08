3 Takeaways From Houston's Comeback Win at Oklahoma State

One common theme for the No. 7 Houston Cougars, out of facing original Big 12 competition this season, has been playing from behind out of fixing early mistakes or hot offensive starts from the opposition.

But it's also been a season where coach Kelvin Sampson's bench has continuously earned its minutes towards more contentions efforts.

With redshirt freshman forward Chase McCarty's 20-point, career-high six-triple performance off the bench among five double-figure scorers, that helped lead Houston to a come-from-behind 82-75 win over Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Saturday.

In erasing a deficit as large as 13 and overcoming a bevy of foul trouble across the rotation, the Cougars successfully locked their spot as the No. 2-seed in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

With Houston concluding the regular season at 26-5 and 14-4 in Big 12 play, here are three takeaways that break down the Cougars' comeback efforts, while also sharing promising signs for a potential deep postseason run.

Superstitions don't come true in finale

Mar 7, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Cougars entered the regular season finale having won four straight matchups over Oklahoma State, but leading up to the two programs' lone meeting in 2025-26, the Cowboys have amassed an 84.2 points per game rating, good for 23rd in Division I, while also going on pace to improve their win total from their first season under coach Steve Lutz.

These implications meant Oklahoma State had upset potential as a bubble program this season with the chance to become the last Big 12 bid in a deep season for the league with a fresh run into the conference tournament.

And it nearly became realized in as soon as the first half, where while the Cowboys took advantage of five Houston turnovers and grabbed a lead as large as 13, junior guard Kanye Clary and senior guard Anthony Roy combined for six of their seven triples in the frame.

On Sampson's end of superstitions, his roster suited up in scarlet red uniforms for the first time since Houston's 82-76 overtime win over Baylor at Foster Pavilion on Feb. 24, 2024. In the time between, the Cougars rolled out every other possible scheme or combo out of a possibility that a loss is suffered when wearing red.

But today, all of those worries were erased when Houston brought on one of its best offensive halves of the season in shooting 53% in the second. With five triples from McCarty being among that split, it's an incredibly promising sign for the Cougars entering postseason play, only seeking consistency and control of these games around the clock without having to play catch-up.

McCarty's future role shows further glimpses

Mar 7, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jaylen Curry (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

McCarty's career-high six triples, which helped fueled his first career 20-point game, further showed how Houston not only has an option out of the frontcourt bench for the upcoming postseason, but has a possible starter at the four spot out of the potential departure of freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. for the 2026 NBA draft.

Big 12 play in the regular season certainly showcased that for McCarty, as he concludes the span with a 41% clip from deep of 16 triples.

As a corner option with an efficient 3-point stroke, not only does it fulfill stretch capabilities, but it may also provide insurance with the imminent departure of redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp as the next potential lifeline shooter for the Cougars.

Flemings follows Wooden ballot nod with near double-double

Mar 7, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the basket around Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Earlier Saturday morning, freshman guard Kingston Flemings became one of 15 players, including six coveted freshmen talents, to be named to the Wooden Award National Ballot.

What only bolstered his place on the ballot was his near double-double out of 13 points and a Big 12 game-high nine assists to committing just one turnover. It also further proved his effort as a young talent always seeking to be careful with the basketball and be more team-focused, even as a physical, avid scoring presence.

After he had his left ankle stepped on and appeared to make his way to the bench, Flemings stayed in the game and connected on a go-ahead triple with 6:33 remaining.

Another instance of toughness among a true freshman talent that also bolstered his spot on the ballot.