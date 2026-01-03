3 Takeaways From Houston Cougars' Thrilling Big 12 Opener Win at Cincinnati

Senior guard Milos Uzan's explosive 16-point second half helped propel the No. 8 Houston Cougars to a thriller come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Big 12 opener at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati Saturday afternoon, overcoming a cold start from the floor that turned back and forth in the later stages of the game.

Not only was it Houston's first true road test of 2025-26, but it was also an immediate test, considering that earlier in the week, the Cougars could not gain the edge in the rebounding battle against a mid-major opponent.

While freshman guard Kingston Flemings led the way with 19 points and five steals, he and Uzan combined for 34 to get Houston past its 3-for-17 start from the floor. It may bring on more questions about offensive efficiency, but the response proved that no matter how late it arrives, it arrives.

In Houston improving to 13-1 overall and taking the conference opener, here are three key takeaways that helped fuel this opportunity for the Cougars.

Boards take a complete turnaround from Monday

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) tips off against Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Coming off of their non-conference finale against Middle Tennessee on Dec. 29, the Cougars were in for facing one of their biggest challenges on the boards, considering they lost that battle for the second time in a seven-game stretch and right into the entrance of Big 12 play.

With facing senior forward Baba Miller, the conference's rebounding leader, freshman forward Chris Cenac Jr. kept his own battle of the boards against him with eight boards, and helped the Cougars finish with a plus-four advantage overall in the win, proving a tremendous step from earlier in the week.

Houston must maintain acceleration on the boards however, when Texas Tech comes to Fertitta Center on Tuesday, Jan. 6 in facing junior forward JT Toppin, averaging 10.6 rebounds per game as the Big 12's second-best in that department.

Flemings carries on, but Uzan's second half is a wake-up call

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) reacts after a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Even in Houston's cold start from the floor, Fleming pulled away in shooting an efficient 7-for-18 in helping the Cougars out of Fifth Third Arena, continuing to make his case as coach Kelvin Sampson's impact freshman and a finalist contender for Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

However, an early point of concern from the game came through Houston's senior backcourt of Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp's efficiency, as they began a combined 1-for-12 from the floor.

While Sharp by no means had his best day on the floor in going 0-for-9, considering a collision he sustained from Monday night and being a full go in the week's practices, his two free throws at the end became the final touches for the Cougars to clinch a spot on the box score.

After a 1-for-7 first half from the floor and a 0-for-4 start from deep, Uzan shot 6-for-7, including a 4-for-5 stretch in triples, to finish with 18 points and cool down the halftime concerns about the senior guards behind Flemings' action.

Sakho is a sight for sore eyes

Jan 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars forward Kalifa Sakho (14) shoots against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Though foul trouble proved not to be much of a threat for Houston's frontcourt roster today, the return of redshirt fifth year foward Kalifa Sakho from a left-knee injury he sustained was still much welcomed in his minutes that showed.

Although grabbing just one of the Cougars' 34 rebounds, Sakho utilized his wingspan in going perfect 3-for-3 from the floor on two dunks in his early efforts to cut into the first-half deficit. His athleticism showed no slowing down, considering the extent of the injury he originally suffered, which is huge for Houston's health down the pike in Big 12 play.