3 Utah Players To Watch vs Houston

Watch out for Utah.

Houston could be on upset alert.

The Cougars have work to do, as the Utes could pull off a massive upset if they get offensive production from these three players. However, it is widely known how relentless the defense for head coach Kelvin Sampson’s group is and how big a difference it can make throughout 40 minutes of basketball.

What have these three Utah players done this season to make them intriguing to watch on Tuesday night?

Terrence Brown, Guard

2️⃣1️⃣-2️⃣ overall

9️⃣-1️⃣ in Big 12 Conference



On to the next one...



February 8, 2026

Appearing in 23 games this season, Terrence Brown has done a tremendous job of piling up points for an offense that hasn’t accumulated enough wins yet to keep them in contention discussions. As it stands, Brown averages 21.1 points per game, 2.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He’s even involved on the defensive end, where he averages 1.7 steals but has issues turning the ball over with 2.3 turnovers.

From the field, he is going 45 percent, along with his 34.9 field goal percentage, from the front three. He draws fouls and can shoot from the line, where he is a 78.8 percent shooter. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native has had two 30-point games and 13 games in the 20s. If he finds a way to heat up in a hurry, the Cougars could be in trouble.

Don McHenry, Guard

After spending two seasons with Western Kentucky and a season in Hawaii, Don McHenry has finally found a new home where he has taken his game to the next level against elite competition. In his senior season, he is consistently in double digits, as 22 of the 23 games have seen him with 12 or more points.

On the season, he is averaging 17.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. As a shooter, he is 44.3 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from three and 80 percent from the charity stripe. He’s one of three players who are getting 30 or more minutes on the floor and has been on a grind to get his team in the right direction. He’ll come out of the locker room with energy and enthusiasm to pull out a colossal win.

Keanu Dawes, Forward

Rebounding is a big part of Keanu Dawes' game. As a player listed at 6-foot-9 from Houston, Texas, he is what keeps the Utes in the contest because of the way he has boxed out and cleaned the glass when others haven't stepped up in important matchups.

In the 2025-26 campaign, he is averaging 12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His field goal percentage is 57.5 percent, and from three, he is 30.8 percent, where he can be sneaky, firing from long range.

At 6-foot-9, the Houston, Texas, native is coming off a 22-point performance against No. 11 Kansas, where he shot 76.9 percent from the field, connecting on 10 of his 13 field goals. Even with the 71-59 loss, he still accounted for over a third of the scoring and could very possibly be utilized even more if there aren’t more guys that step up to fill the shoes.

The tipoff is Tuesday, February 10, at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.