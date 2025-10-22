5-Star SG Set to Visit Houston This Weekend
The Houston Cougars basketball program is known for its ability to attract and retain top talent from year-to-year. This year, they have been able to bring in top talent but lost a ton of experience to the NBA Draft and graduation.
With the influx of youth, coach Kelvin Sampson has the pieces in place to build another core of elite players.
Sampson and the Cougars have another top-ranked prospect on their radar in five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt. Holt is set to visit Houston this weekend to see if he wants to join in the Cougars’ quest for a national championship.
Who is Caleb Holt?
Holt is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the nation, the No. 1 shooting guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
“The bottom line is that Holt is one of the most consistently impactful players in high school basketball and has the mentality and physical tools to have a high long-term floor,” 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote in his scouting report. ”His ceiling will be dictated by the continued progression of his guard skills, along with his ability to maintain his efficiency while stretching his game.”
Standing at 6-foot-5, Holt has been praised for his ability to finish at the rim and his impressive defensive skills that he pairs with elite physicality.
“5-Star SG Caleb Holt is the ultimate glue guy,” Rivals’ Sam Holt wrote. “Maybe he does not stand out in any one way, but he elevates the floor of whatever team he is on. He is an instinctive defender, guarding multiple positions. He is comfortable as a secondary ball handler and he moves the ball. How does he consistently score will be next steps for him, but he consistently has found some sorts of production.”
While Holt has been on the radar for many programs, he will be picky with his commitment.
“I want them to actually need me,” Holt previously told Rivals. “So I want to go somewhere I’m needed. If I feel like, you know, they recruit other five stars, which is cool to play with some of those guys. But I want to have somewhere I can get loose and play my game without some other five-star wanting the same. So yeah, just the best fit. A coach that’s gonna let me defend and I wanted to defend. A coach is gonna let me play my offensive game. Of course, make the right plays and everything. I’m always gonna make the right play, but a coach who believes in me to do the stuff I can showcase.”