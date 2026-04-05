A Look at The Most Critical Moment in Houston Basketball History

On April 2, 2014, the University of Houston made arguably the most important decision in its history when it comes to basketball by hiring Kelvin Sampson to become its next head coach.

Since that day, he has done nothing but win, and he has completely turned around a program that sat at the bottom of the American Athletic Conference.

”I’ve been lucky most of my career,” Sampson said. “Sometimes when opportunity meets luck, you can create some good things.”

How Kelvin Sampson Changed Houston Basketball Forever

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson stands near the bench in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between Houston and Idaho, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston basketball had been at an all-time low before Sampson took over, searching for a way to get back to the Phi Slama Jama days when the Cougars were the talk of college basketball.

It was time for a change, and Houston took a chance on Sampson, who had over 25 years of experience as a head coach between Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma and Indiana.

”Houston needed me for sure, but I needed Houston too,” Sampson said. “I wanted something I could build from scratch.”

In his first season with Houston, the team struggled by recording only four conference wins, and they finished with a 13-19 overall record.

Fortunately for Sampson, this was the last losing record of his career at Houston, and his team began to take over college basketball.

After collecting four regular-season AAC titles, Houston really got put to the test when the Cougars joined the Big 12 Conference, and they did not slow down.

Sampson won back-to-back regular-season Big 12 titles his first two seasons in the Big 12, and he also won a Big 12 Tournament title in 2025.

The veteran head coach also has been consistent in taking his team deep into the tournament, and now, the Cougars have advanced to seven-straight Sweet 16’s.

What started as a big chance that the University of Houston took has now flourished into arguably the best decision the school has ever made regarding its basketball program, and Houston is not stoping anytime soon.

Sampson recently announced that he’d be returning for the upcoming 2026-2027 because he is still fully passionate about coaching, but the success won’t stop once he retires.

The hiring of coach Sampson is the gift that keeps on giving because Houston has its next head coach in waiting in his son, Kellen Sampson.

It is safe to say that the University of Houston’s basketball program is in good hands for the foreseeable future, and that April 2, 2014, may be the most important day in program history.