Behind double-double from J’Wan Roberts, Houston prevails in Big 12 Conference opener
Houston graduate forward J’Wan Roberts picked a good night to record another double-double.
Roberts had 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help pace the Cougars to a 60-47 win Monday night at Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference opener for both squads.
It was the sixth career double-double for Roberts, who also continues to add to his total as the program’s all-time winningest player now at 125 wins. With Roberts’ latest double-double, it was the first time any Houston player achieved that feat this season.
Roberts went 9-of-13 from the field and made both of his free throw attempts as one of three double figures for the Cougars (9-3, 1-0), who earlier on Monday were ranked No. 14 in both the latest Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls.
Graduate guard LJ Cryer added 18 points, the fifth time in the past six games he has scored at least 17. Cryer made 4-of-8 3-point attempts, had four steals and also made both of his free throw attempts, as Houston went 6-of-6 from the line.
Milos Uzan, a junior guard, added 12 points on 5-of-10 shots from the field. He had two 3’s along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
With Monday’s win, Houston extended its current win streak to five straight and the Cougars have won six of their last seven contests. In addition, it was the 10th straight season they have won their conference opener.
Houston trailed OSU by six, 17-11, near the midway point of the first half but held the Cowboys to just a single point until intermission. The Cougars seized control with an 11-0 run, capped by a Cryer 3, to build a 22-17 advantage with more than five minutes left in the half.
Houston eventually ended the first half on a 17-1 run to take a 28-18 advantage into the locker room.
The Cougars continued to build their lead after the break. They went up by 15 (38-23) four minutes in; then built leads of 21 (55-34) and 22 (58-36) on a pair of Cryer 3’s inside the final five minutes.
Houston held Oklahoma State (8-4, 0-1) to 25.9 percent shooting from the field (14-of-54) and 21.1 percent from beyond the arc (4-of-19). The Cougars ended up converting 42.1 percent of their shots (24-of-57).
They also forced 14 turnovers, which led to 16 points, and also blocked five shots - three courtesy of sophomore forward Joseph Tugler.
Brando Newman had 12 points, including a pair of 3’s, to pace the Cowboys, while Robert Jennings had 10, going a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.
Houston returns home on Saturday to continue Big 12 action by taking on BYU. Tipoff from the Fertitta Center is at 1 p.m.