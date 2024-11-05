Big 12 college basketball power rankings: Baylor drops after getting blown out by Gonzaga
The Big 12 enters the 2024-25 college basketball season as arguably the best men's basketball conference in the country.
Five Big 12 teams are in the top 10 in both national polls, and Kansas and Houston are among the betting favorites to win the 2025 NCAA national championship.
No. 8 Baylor had a chance to solidify the Big 12's reputation on Monday night in a nationally televised game against No. 6 Gonzaga in Spokane, Washington.
Instead, the Bears were run out of the gym in a game where they were thoroughly outplayed in all facets — specifically toughness. In a 101-63 loss to the Zags, Baylor was outrebounded 45-32 and had a tough time getting clean looks against Gonzaga's suffocating — and more physical — man-to-man defense.
"For Baylor fans that stayed up, I promise that we will get a lot better, and we will give you a better effort than this," Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the game.
It's just one game, but with a shortened nonconference schedule the Big 12 has fewer opportunities this season to prove their dominance against other top-ranked Power 4 programs. With a 38-point loss to Gonzaga, Baylor's game against No. 16 Arkansas on Saturday just took on more importance.
After day one of the 2024-25 men's college basketball season, here are our Big 12 men's basketball power rankings.
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings
1. Houston (1-0)
We know Kelvin Sampson's squad is going to rebound and play defense as well as any team in the country. But do the Cougars have enough offensive firepower to take down Kansas? Yes, they do. LJ Cryer is shooting it as well as any guard in the country — 10-of-18 from beyond the arc this season, if you include Houston's exhibition win over Texas A&M — and the addition of Oklahoma transfer Milos Uzan gives the Cougars a dynamic playmaker who can create wide open shots for his teammates. In Houston's season-opening 97-40 win over Jackson State, Uzan had 8 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.
2. Kansas (1-0)
Get your popcorn ready for Friday's matchup vs. No. 9 North Carolina. After Baylor's flop on Monday night, the Big 12 has a chance for redemption on national television.
3. Iowa State (1-0)
Iowa State won't be tested until their Maui Invitational opener against Auburn on Nov. 25.
4. Arizona (0-0)
Arizona's first test will be at Wisconsin on Nov. 15.
5. Baylor (0-1)
It's not often that Baylor gets "out-physicaled" but that's what happened Monday night in their 101-63 loss to No. 8 Gonzaga.
6. Cincinnati (1-0)
The Bearcats won't be tested until their Nov. 23 game in Atlanta against Georgia Tech
7. Kansas State (0-0)
The Wildcats open their season Tuesday night vs. New Orleans, but won't be challenged until next week's game vs. LSU.
8. Texas Tech (0-0)
New Mexico transfer JT Toppin is a projected top-20 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
9. UCF (1-0)
Darius Johnson and the Knights made an opening-night statement with a 64-61 upset of No. 13 Texas A&M. Johnson had 24 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
10. Arizona State (0-0)
Bobby Hurley completely rebuilt his roster in the offseason, including the additions of five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon. The Sun Devils face a tough early-season test Sunday at No. 8 Gonzaga.
11. TCU (1-0)
Old Dominion transfer Vasean Allette had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench in TCU's season-opening win over Florida A&M.
12. BYU (0-0)
Mark Pope has left the building, but the Cougars bring in heralded freshman Kanon Catchings, who should contend for Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
13. Colorado (1-0)
The Buffaloes have three weeks to prepare for Michigan State and a loaded Maui Invitational field.
14. West Virginia (1-0)
Two-time Missouri Valley Conference player of the year Tucker DeVries looked good in his West Virginia debut, scoring 18 points to help his dad's new team beat Robert Morris 87-59.
15. Oklahoma State (1-0)
Bryce Thompson scored 22 points to lead the Cowboys over former OSU point guard Doug Gottlieb and Green Bay in their 2024-25 opener.
16. Utah (1-0)
Keep an eye on the Madsen brothers. They combined to make 11 3-pointers in Utah's season-opening win over Alcorn State.