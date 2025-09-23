Big 12 Schedule Announced For Coach Matthew Mitchell and Houston Cougars
The 2025-26 Big 12 Conference women's basketball schedule was officially released Monday, in which the Houston Cougars got a road map preview of the first league slate to open the Matthew Mitchell era.
With a largely overhauled roster including seven transfer portal acquisitions, Mitchell will look to significantly improve the Cougars from a 6-30 conference mark across two seasons in their tenure and a last-place finish in 2024-25, all left behind by his predecessor, Ronald Hughey.
Schedule breakdown
To open Big 12 play in the Mitchell era, Houston will travel to Morgantown to face West Virginia on Dec. 21. The meeting also marks a reunion for the Cougars with redshirt junior guard Gia Cooke, who entered the portal from Houston after Mitchell's hiring and committed to the Mountaineers.
It's the beginning of a four-game stretch for the Cougars in which they face a portion of the conference represented in the NCAA tournament from 2024-25, including the home opener on Dec. 31 against Iowa State, a quick road trip to Oklahoma State on Jan. 3 and a return home against Kansas State on Jan 7.
Among the 18-game slate, Houston will face Texas Tech, Kansas State and defending Big 12 regular season and tournament champion TCU twice in 2025-26.
Similar to last season, the Cougars will end the regular season at home against UCF on March 1. Following the finale, Houston will look to win its first Big 12 tournament game in program history after consecutive opening round exits the past two seasons.
Mitchell's mission
Although the incoming campaign may be regarded as a rebuild by some, there is a significant opportunity for the Cougars to go beyond the .167 conference winning percentage compiled over the past two seasons and always the potential for a surprise, knowing the NCAA tournament pedigree and culture Mitchell has instilled. It may be beneficial for returning players of the program in improving on closing out games and avoiding costly mistakes that may have contributed to the lack of success in the conference.
However, Mitchell's mission, much like that of coach Kelvin Sampson, and why it is speculated to be the next big rebuild for Houston, is heading the program as a developmental vehicle for player success on and off the court.
The Cougars will officially open the Mitchell era altogether on Nov. 4 against UT Arlington at Fertitta Center, the start of a three-game homestand against in-state opponents.