Bruce Pearl Names Coach in NCAA Tournament That He is 'Rooting' For

With Selection Sunday having come and gone, millions of college basketball fans will test their luck at pursuing the illustrious perfect bracket.

While former Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl has made more headlines by campaigning for his former program, which is now coached by his son, to make the NCAA Tournament despite an underwhelming resume, he may have won over Houston Cougars fans.

After going 28-6 and losing in the Big 12 Tournament Championship, the Cougars were tabbed as a No. 2 seed by the selection committee. They will face No. 15 seed Idaho in the opening round as they look to win the program's first title after finishing as the runner-up last season. Although most around the country may not feel inclined to root for the powerhouse to end that drought, Pearl revealed on CBS' NCAA Tournament Selection Show that he is pulling for the Cougars because of their coach.

Bruce Pearl rooting for Houston's Kelvin Sampson

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts towards an official against the Florida Gators. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Pearl admitted that he knows he's supposed to be impartial as a media member, but can't help but pull for Sampson who has come oh so close to winning a title in past years.

“I know we’re not supposed to root for anybody, but I’m rooting for Kelvin Sampson," Pearl said via Fox's Mark Berman. "How many times is he gonna take this team to the Final Four? Is this the year they got a chance to cut down that net? Nobody guards like they do. A little better offensively this year. Not as good defensively.”

Sampson has led Houston to two Final Four appearances since 2021, including a title game appearance last season. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they fell to the Florida Gators 65-63 as they infamously failed to get a shot off as time was expiring for what would have been a potential game-winning shot.

If Houston does win, Kelvin Sampson would become the oldest coach ever (70) to win the men's NCAA Tournament Championship.

Coming off a 79-74 loss to Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament Final, the Cougars will have to refocus quickly. They will play their first game of this year's tournament against the Vandals on Thursday March 19.

The game will tip at 10:10 p.m. ET and will air on truTV. The winner of Houston-Idaho will play the winner of No. 7 seed Saint Mary's and No. 10 seed Texas A&M.