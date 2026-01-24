College Gameday On Site For Houston vs. Texas Tech Game In Lubbock

For the first time this season, College Gameday for college basketball will be live when Texas Tech hosts Houston at United SuperMarkets Arena.

The Cougars enter the contest as favorites against the Red Raiders, so the entire City of Lubbock is crossing its fingers that the home team can find a way to pull out a win after losing the first game in the City of Houston.

Both programs are off to tremendous starts with five wins in the Big 12. Only Texas Tech has one conference loss, which was against the team they welcome to their home court this time and hope to defend it against. Houston has a 17-1 record this season, with the only loss against Tennessee, while Texas Tech has a 15-4 record, losing only to Illinois, Purdue, Arkansas, and Houston.

Saturday's game at Texas Tech tips off at 1 pm SATURDAY



WATCH on ESPN

LISTEN on 950 AM KPRC, Varsity Network app and SiriusXM#ForTheCity x #GoGoogs pic.twitter.com/8bbfxDlhY8 — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) January 23, 2026

If anyone is going to be in attendance for the game and wants to check out what is happening before the game, it would be smart to get to United SuperMarkets Arena early, where College Gameday’s show will be starting at 10 a.m. and will be lasting until 11 a.m. before players begin to warm up. Gates open at 9 a.m for the public to attend. The West Parking lot is free for the public until noon.

Speaking of warming up, fans are going to be advised to show up early without tents because of the winter storm that will be hitting the State of Texas and causing there to be nasty conditions outside with freezing temperatures, snow and ice in the area so being cautious about the frigid weather factored into the game having the tipoff get moved up from 5:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. to keep everyone safer with travel.

"Just for safety issues, health reasons,” said Robert Giovannetti, Texas Tech’s senior associate athletics director. "You don’t want a bunch of tents out there with space heaters; it just causes a lot of issues. We want people safe and ready to go on Saturday, loud on Saturday morning, loud at the game on Saturday night. It’s a great atmosphere. Gameday knows when they come here, they’re gonna be treated well by the community, they know it’s gonna be exciting, they know that students are really gonna get into it."

Hosting the show is Rece Davis alongside his partners Jay Bilas, Andraya Carter, and Seth Greenberg. It is the first time since 2018 that they have visited Lubbock.

To watch the show live, tune in to ESPN at 10 a.m., followed by the game at 1 p.m., with Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas on the call, featuring reporter Stormy Buonantony.