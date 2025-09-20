Elite 4-Star Wing Names Houston As Finalist
Ever since Kelvin Sampson took control of the Houston Cougars basketball program in 2014, the team has been on a steady upward trajectory. A major reason for the team’s continued success has been the continued success Sampson has had on the recruiting trail.
Houston has been able to attract top high school talent and retain players once they get to the program, opening the door for long-term development.
The prospect of being within a well-established, steady program is certainly a draw for elite talent, and it is starting to work on four-star wing Ralph Scott. The 6-foot-7 hooper has narrowed his options down to four schools, and the Houston Cougars have made the cut, according to an X post from League Ready’s Sam Kayser.
Inside Ralph Scott’s Recruitment
Scott has quickly become one of the top names in high school basketball and has been on the radar of schools all over the country.
On top of Houston, Scott has named Texas A&M, Purdue, and Tennessee in his final four, three powerhouses and a program led by a young and hungry coach, trying to forge his way to powerhouse status.
Coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, it would not seem like Scott would have a unique story to basketball stardom, given IMG’s historic athletic achievements.
Scott was born in Connecticut, but moved to Bermuda when he was young. Scott picked up basketball while overseas, and quickly started making waves all over the map with dominant camp performances. Since moving back to the United States, Scott’s stock skyrocketed and he revealed it took some getting used to on an episode of the Islandstats podcast.
“It definitely took me a game or two to get used to seeing all of those coaches in the stands and playing against high-level guys,” Scott said.
Now, Scott is picking which Division I program he wants to represent in front of thousands of fans inside of massive arenas.
Houston will need all the help it can get in the upcoming seasons. The Cougars were able to climb the mountain last season, but just could not get over the summit when they lost to the Florida Gators in the National Championship. To get back to the big dance, Sampson will put his best foot forward in the recruiting realm and lock in the best talent.
The Cougars are set to start their 2026 revenge season against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Oct. 26.